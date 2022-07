The Dodgers are going to get reinforcements before the trade deadline, but it might not be from any external transactions. Most league insiders expect the Dodgers to be an active player in the trade market, but they have a few impact players eyeing returns after the All-Star break. Some would argue that they already have different makers on the roster, they just happen to be on the injured list.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO