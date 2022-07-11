ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

'No graphic images,' officials agree to release some hallway footage from Uvalde school shooting

By Annie Gimbel
 4 days ago

Uvalde committee chair pushes to release surveillance video from Robb Elementary school hallway 01:45

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - State and local officials have agreed to release some surveillance footage from inside the hallway of Robb Elementary School during the May 24 mass shooting, which killed 19 fourth graders and two teachers.

"This video would be of the hallway footage from the Robb Elementary School," explained Rep. Dustin Burrows (R). "It would contain no graphic images or depictions of violence. It would literally begin after the shooter enters the room and end before a breach of that room. The Department of Public Safety and the mayor of Uvalde have both agreed to that."

UVALDE, TEXAS - JUNE 17: A poster dedicated to the 19 children and two adults who were killed in the mass shooting is seen hung up in front of Robb Elementary School on June 17, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Committees have begun inviting testimony from law enforcement authorities, family members and witnesses regarding the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School which killed 19 children and two adults. Because of the quasi-judicial nature of the committee's investigation and pursuant to House, Section 12, witnesses will be examined in executive session. / Getty Images

Rep. Burrows, who's the Chairman of the Texas House Investigative Committee on the shooting, said the request to include the video in the preliminary report was an effort to be transparent to the public. Burrows also said it's an opportunity for the public to see the footage for themselves rather than only hear the committee's commentary on it.

"And the basis of I can tell people all day long what it is I saw the committee can tell people all day long what we saw, but it's very different to see it for yourself. And we think that's very important and we'll continue to put pressure on the situation and consider all options in making sure that video gets out for the public to view."

READ MORE: Texas families looking for answers after Uvalde shooting

MSNBC

It's time to talk about criminal charges for Uvalde police leaders

Two months after the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, new details of the already clouded and confounding law enforcement response are more disturbing than ever. On Tuesday, The Austin American-Statesman released security camera footage from inside Robb Elementary School on the day of the shooting. Mercifully, that newspaper’s editors decided to mute the screams of wounded children dying in their classrooms, and replace it with captioning noting when screams are heard. For 77 minutes of footage, dozens of heavily armed police officers traipsed in, out and around the school, seemingly leaderless and befuddled.
UVALDE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Families Demand Answers and Accountability After Video Released of Police Response in Uvalde School Shooting

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District has announced safety and security improvements ahead of the upcoming school year, following the school shooting that claimed 21 lives nearly two months ago. The district announced several projects to upgrade door locks, add security cameras, fencing, and the addition of police and security...
UVALDE, TX
KXAN

PHOTOS: Memorial outside Robb Elementary in Uvalde grows

UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — It’s been over a month since 19 children and two teachers were killed inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. People across Texas haven’t stopped showing their support for the town of a little more than 16,000 residents. Since the shooting, the memorial outside the school’s campus has grown.
UVALDE, TX
