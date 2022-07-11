Women may soon be able to buy birth control pills without prescription

The troubling presence of misleading or downright propagandizing claims of exposure-based fentanyl incidents remains a cause of concern for advocates of common sense drug education, with the latest development in this ongoing issue centering on a story out of the Nashville area. As you’ve probably seen floating around social media...
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.
A doctor who provided a 10-year-old rape victim with an abortion became a focus of GOP attacks. The doctor's attorney said she might sue Indiana attorney general Todd Rokita over a Fox interview. Rokita suggested she broke rules on reporting the procedure to state officials. She did not. The doctor...
Comments / 0