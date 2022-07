When Russian soldiers occupied Borodyanka in March, 80-year-old Halyna Derevyanko stayed in her apartment. Her neighbors had left, fleeing airstrikes, but she remained with her adult son in the five-story building because she had neither the strength nor the opportunity to leave the house. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. Some of the video was shot by Pavel Suhodolskiy.

