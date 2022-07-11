ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando Sentinel

Susuru Juju to open next month with six-seat chef’s table experience

By Amy Drew Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rnFtv_0gbjTgby00
Kappo head chef Cayo Del Alcazar (right) andchef Anthony Zabala prepare one of the otoshi (snacks) for the first course. Amy Drew Thompson/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Fans of Susuru’s resort-area izakaya on Palm Parkway are about to get what they’ve been waiting for as the all-new Susuru Juju , is set to open next month. The Japanese pub and eatery offering first-come, first-served casual bites will be offset with a kappo-style chef’s table that’s reservation-only. The venue has roughly 50 seats.

Tickets for the August kappo — with six spaces per seating offered several times daily — will be released for reservation on Resy on July 17, with a soft opening of the full restaurant the following week.

Chef/owner Lewis Lin is looking forward to a continued path in bringing Japanese-style dining that’s less familiar to American clients to Orlando in the whimsically redesigned space that was formerly home to a Pizza Hut.

“I wanted an individual building for our Juju concept so it could be more like an old-school Japanese diner,” says Lin, whose core team includes Anthony Zabala (chef), Albert DeSue (chef de cuisine) and Cayo del Alcazar (kappo head chef), the latter of whom has worked with Lin for some time at Jade Sushi & New Asian, Lin’s restaurant in Orlando’s College Park neighborhood.

Del Alcazar’s Peruvian background will play into some of the dishes diners will see on both the kappo and regular menus, including plays on a Hokkaido scallop dish a group of us were treated to during a restaurant preview, where bright shiso chimichurri and queso fresco accompanied the soft, skewered seafood.

“Juju will have some skewers, like the original location,” Lin says, “and also some sashimi-style appetizers. We’re planning a late-night bar snack menu, also.”

The kappo chef’s table concept, less formal than many of the city’s omakase programs, is no less impressive based on what we enjoyed — which included an array of otoshi (snacks) featuring custom rice wafers, smoked duck and wagyu tataki in gorgeous dinnerwar. Lin says the kappo experience will be priced at $160, with an optional beverage pairing add-on that will start around $80, depending on the bottles offered for each menu.

Keep an eye on the Susuru/Juju social media pages for more information as the dates draw nearer — and mark your calendars for July 17 to be among the first to sample.

Susuru’s Palm Parkway location was the Critic’s Pick for Best New Restaurant in the 2019 Orlando Sentinel Foodie Awards.

Want to reach out? Find me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @amydroo or on the OSFoodie Instagram account @orlando.foodie . Email: amthompson@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun, join the Let’s Eat, Orlando Facebook group or follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Twitter#Food Drink#Restaurants#Restaurant Info#Japanese#Chef#American#Pizza Hut#Jade Sushi New Asian#Peruvian
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy