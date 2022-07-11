Susuru Juju to open next month with six-seat chef’s table experience

Kappo head chef Cayo Del Alcazar (right) andchef Anthony Zabala prepare one of the otoshi (snacks) for the first course. Amy Drew Thompson/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Fans of Susuru’s resort-area izakaya on Palm Parkway are about to get what they’ve been waiting for as the all-new Susuru Juju , is set to open next month. The Japanese pub and eatery offering first-come, first-served casual bites will be offset with a kappo-style chef’s table that’s reservation-only. The venue has roughly 50 seats.

Tickets for the August kappo — with six spaces per seating offered several times daily — will be released for reservation on Resy on July 17, with a soft opening of the full restaurant the following week.

Chef/owner Lewis Lin is looking forward to a continued path in bringing Japanese-style dining that’s less familiar to American clients to Orlando in the whimsically redesigned space that was formerly home to a Pizza Hut.

“I wanted an individual building for our Juju concept so it could be more like an old-school Japanese diner,” says Lin, whose core team includes Anthony Zabala (chef), Albert DeSue (chef de cuisine) and Cayo del Alcazar (kappo head chef), the latter of whom has worked with Lin for some time at Jade Sushi & New Asian, Lin’s restaurant in Orlando’s College Park neighborhood.

Del Alcazar’s Peruvian background will play into some of the dishes diners will see on both the kappo and regular menus, including plays on a Hokkaido scallop dish a group of us were treated to during a restaurant preview, where bright shiso chimichurri and queso fresco accompanied the soft, skewered seafood.

“Juju will have some skewers, like the original location,” Lin says, “and also some sashimi-style appetizers. We’re planning a late-night bar snack menu, also.”

The kappo chef’s table concept, less formal than many of the city’s omakase programs, is no less impressive based on what we enjoyed — which included an array of otoshi (snacks) featuring custom rice wafers, smoked duck and wagyu tataki in gorgeous dinnerwar. Lin says the kappo experience will be priced at $160, with an optional beverage pairing add-on that will start around $80, depending on the bottles offered for each menu.

Keep an eye on the Susuru/Juju social media pages for more information as the dates draw nearer — and mark your calendars for July 17 to be among the first to sample.

Susuru’s Palm Parkway location was the Critic’s Pick for Best New Restaurant in the 2019 Orlando Sentinel Foodie Awards.

