Save 15% on this Celestron 114LCM computerized Newtonian telescope for Prime Day

While Amazon Prime Day is now over there's still an amazing deal on this Celestron 114LCM computerized Newtonian telescope normally worth $439.95 now listed as just $372 on Amazon with a savings of nearly $67. That's enough to purchase a separate eyepiece or Barlow lens to extend the use of the telescope even further. This deal is also pretty close to Amazon's earlier Prime Day sale, which knocked another $8 off the price, so it's still a good deal.

We're a big fan of Celestron on Space.com with recent reviews of the Celestron Advanced VX 8 Edge HD and Celestron StarSense Explorer 8-inch Dobsonian both reaching five stars in our tests. Their binoculars are great too, with the Celestron SkyMaster Pro 15x70 binoculars reaching 4.5/5 stars in our recent review.

We think the saving on the Celestron 114LCM is worth getting. Capable of automatically navigating to and tracking celestial objects with a click of the button on the NexStar+ hand control the Celestron 114LCM is fully motorized meaning you'll get excellent views of the night sky without having to recalibrate or manually position the telescope during viewing.

Ideal for beginners and intermediates alike, the 114LCM has a Sky Tour button and the telescope automatically suggests the best objects currently visible in your region and time.

The 114mm (4.49-inch) aperture is actually the largest of the LCM telescope family drinking in more light than any of the others, making stargazing even better. It ships with two eyepieces, a 25mm and a 9mm, perfect for getting wider views as well as closer detailed crops, respectively.

Celestron 114LCM Computerized Telescope: $439.95 $372.99 at Amazon

Save nearly $67 on this computerized Newtonian telescope from Celestron. It features a motorized Go-To mount, and stargazers can use the hand control to navigate to and track approximately 4000 celestial objects. It also comes with a StarPointer red dot finderscope, aluminum tripod and two eyepieces (25mm and 9mm).

View Deal

Designed with portability in mind the Celestron 114LCM only weighs 13.2 lbs (5.9 kg) assembled and has a lightweight aluminum tripod to keep the instrument steady without adding additional carry weight like steel tripods.

Easy to set up the telescope can be assembled quickly without the need for any tools. A quick-release plate on the mount makes it fast to erect and the fully motorized mount can track in both Alt-Az, EQ North and EQ South modes for full functionality.

Navigate through the night sky by choosing from any of the 40,000 celestial objects saved in the NexStar+ database or make measured and precise controls using the hand control thanks to nine slew speeds with three tracking rates (sidereal, solar and lunar).

