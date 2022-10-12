ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save 15% on this Celestron 114LCM computerized Newtonian telescope for Prime Day

By Jason Parnell-Brookes
While  Amazon Prime Day is now over there's still an amazing deal on this Celestron 114LCM computerized Newtonian telescope normally worth $439.95 now listed as just $372 on Amazon with a savings of nearly $67. That's enough to purchase a separate eyepiece or Barlow lens to extend the use of the telescope even further. This deal is also pretty close to Amazon's earlier Prime Day sale, which knocked another $8 off the price, so it's still a good deal.

We're a big fan of Celestron on Space.com with recent reviews of the Celestron Advanced VX 8 Edge HD and Celestron StarSense Explorer 8-inch Dobsonian both reaching five stars in our tests. Their binoculars are great too, with the Celestron SkyMaster Pro 15x70 binoculars reaching 4.5/5 stars in our recent review.

We think the saving on the Celestron 114LCM is worth getting. Capable of automatically navigating to and tracking celestial objects with a click of the button on the NexStar+ hand control the Celestron 114LCM is fully motorized meaning you'll get excellent views of the night sky without having to recalibrate or manually position the telescope during viewing.

Ideal for beginners and intermediates alike, the 114LCM has a Sky Tour button and the telescope automatically suggests the best objects currently visible in your region and time.

The 114mm (4.49-inch) aperture is actually the largest of the LCM telescope family drinking in more light than any of the others, making stargazing even better. It ships with two eyepieces, a 25mm and a 9mm, perfect for getting wider views as well as closer detailed crops, respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZmxLp_0gbjTc5400

Celestron 114LCM Computerized Telescope: $439.95 $372.99 at Amazon
Save nearly $67 on this computerized Newtonian telescope from Celestron. It features a motorized Go-To mount, and stargazers can use the hand control to navigate to and track approximately 4000 celestial objects. It also comes with a StarPointer red dot finderscope, aluminum tripod and two eyepieces (25mm and 9mm).
View Deal

Designed with portability in mind the Celestron 114LCM only weighs 13.2 lbs (5.9 kg) assembled and has a lightweight aluminum tripod to keep the instrument steady without adding additional carry weight like steel tripods.

Easy to set up the telescope can be assembled quickly without the need for any tools. A quick-release plate on the mount makes it fast to erect and the fully motorized mount can track in both Alt-Az, EQ North and EQ South modes for full functionality.

Navigate through the night sky by choosing from any of the 40,000 celestial objects saved in the NexStar+ database or make measured and precise controls using the hand control thanks to nine slew speeds with three tracking rates (sidereal, solar and lunar).

If you're looking for another telescope rich in quality but lower in price why not check out our deal on the best budget telescopes under $500 ? Or, if you're just getting started our guide to the best telescopes for beginners can help. Those with young stargazers might also want to find one of the best telescopes for kids , too.

Don't miss our best telescopes guide and best telescope deals to help you make your skywatching decisions. You can also check out more Amazon Prime Day Early Access deals to fit your needs during the event.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Amazon Prime Day Space deals , or our guide to the Best telescope deals .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00D5p2_0gbjTc5400

Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ: $299.95 $229.95 on Amazon
Save 23% on the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ. This refractor has an 80mm aperture making it ideal for viewing a vast array of different night sky targets, including bright galaxies, nebulae and planets. One of our favorite telescopes for beginner astronomers, it can be controlled using the StarSense app on a smartphone or tablet.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Khmmq_0gbjTc5400

Celestron NexStar 127SLT: $699.95 now $589 on Amazon
Save $110 on this computerized Maksutov-Cassegrain telescope which, thanks to its small design and great optics is easy to take with you on location. Navigate using the SkyPortal app on a smartphone or tablet and make use of the accessory tray underneath to hold eyepieces and more.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NGj3i_0gbjTc5400

Celestron AstroMaster 114EQ Newtonian: $319.95 $249.95 on Amazon Save $70 on this 114mm push-to German Equatorial Newtonian telescope for a good 21% off its original price. The telescope ships with a fully adjustable steel tripod, finderscope, 20mm and 10mm eyepieces. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JKZha_0gbjTc5400

Celestron NexStar 4SE Maksutov Computerized Telescope: $883.95 $679.00 on Walmart

Save more than $200 on this hybrid telescope that is perfect for beginners to learn their way around the night sky. Included software will guide you to 40,000 incredible targets like galaxies, nebulas and star clusters. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LYBkT_0gbjTc5400

Celestron NexStar 6SE Schmidt-Cassegrain Telescope $1495 now $1149.99 at Walmart .
Save $345 on a top-quality telescope that we rate as one of the best on the market. A 150mm aperture, 1499mm focal length and a sturdy build mean you will get crystal clear views of the specific night sky targets you want to see for years to come. It also has a reliable and accurate tracking system and is easy to use, a very good deal for a very good telescope. View Deal

Space.com

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

