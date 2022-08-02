Celebrity Masterchef 2022 — release date, trailer, celebrity chefs, challenges, interviews, and all about the new series

Celebrity Masterchef 2022 arrives on BBC1 this summer with another bunch of celebrities preparing for the hit kitchen competition.

As they compete in weekly heats, judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace will again be casting their critical eye over all the culinary creations and will eventually decide who wins the Celebrity Masterchef 2022 trophy after the grand final. Among the eye-catching line-up of celebrities, this time are Call The Midwife star Cliff Parisi, Birds Of A Feather legend Lesley Joseph, ex-boxer Chris Eubank. McFly's Danny Jones and Strictly Come Dancing pro Katya Jones (see below for full line-up of competing celebrities).

Here's everything you need to know about Celebrity Masterchef 2022 on BBC1...

Birds of a Feather star Lesley Joseph is ready for kitchen action. (Image credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 will begin on BBC1 on Wednesday August 10 with episodes running on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays (times vary, either 8pm or 9pm) every week.

Is there a trailer Celebrity Masterchef 2022?

Yes a C elebrity Masterchef 2022 trailer has been released by the BBC. Watch all the kitchen action below...

Celebrity Masterchef 2022 — the competing celebrity chefs

Competing Celebrity Masterchef 2022 are...

* Team GB Paralympian Kadeena Cox

* TV presenter and actor Adam Pearson

* Former World Boxing champion, Chris Eubank

* US actor Clarke Peters

* Call The Midwife star Cliff Parisi

* McFly musician and The Voice Kids judge Danny Jones

* Reality TV star Faye Winter

* Choirmaster, TV presenter and musician Gareth Malone

* Former pro-footballer Jimmy Bullard

* Comedian Kae Kurd

* Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Katya Jones;

* TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher

* British drag performer Kitty Scott-Claus

* Birds Of A Feather actor Lesley Joseph

* TV presenter Lisa Snowdon

* All Saints musician Mel Blatt

* Media personality Nancy Dell’Olio

* Actor and comedian Paul Chuckle

* Reality star MoJo

* Former EastEnders actor and comedian Richard Blackwood

* Former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas

Strictly pro Katya Jones gets cooking! (Image credit: BBC)

Look out for Call The Midwife star Cliff Parisi in Celebrity Masterchef 2022 on BBC1. (Image credit: BBC)

What happens in Celebrity MasterChef 2022?

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 features four heat weeks concentrating on whittling down the celebrities, testing their abilities until only the best go through to the final stages. The series will once again feature an array of cookery challenges designed to stretch the celebrities’ culinary ability to their limits including the returning challenges in the heat rounds; Under The Cloche , The Street Food Challenge and Dinner Party Dish .

After the Celebrity Masterchef heats, the top celebrity cooks face the nerve-racking and exhilarating challenges during the Semi and Final Week stages where Semi-Finalists and Finalists face challenges cooking for large numbers of people including a special centenary challenge to mark 100 years of the BBC.

Danny Jones on taking part in Celebrity Masterchef 2022

Danny Jones says: "Why did I want to do Celebrity MasterChef? I’m still asking myself. I do hope to have fun, it was to do another adventure and it’s something that I’ve wanted to do but I never actually wanted to push myself. I think it will be an opportunity to discover another side of me. It feels like quite a lot of pressure to be in the iconic kitchen of MasterChef. It’s exciting at the same time if you take it the right way. It’s exciting and you feel tense, quite tense."

Danny Jones is bound to be great at cooking, as he is at just about everything else! (Image credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 episode guide

Here's our guide to Celebrity Masterchef 2022 which we'll be updating as the series progresses, so do check back

WEEK ONE

This first week’s celebrities are McFly musician Danny Jones, reality star Faye Winter, comedians Kae Kurd and Paul Chuckle plus media personality Nancy Dell’Olio.

Wednesday August 10, 8pm

The first challenge the five hopefuls face is Under The Cloche. In front of each celebrity is a cloche, underneath which is an ingredient. Each celebrity has a different ingredient and along with a larder, must create one dish showcasing that ingredient to demonstrate to the judges they have potential. With nerves running high and just over an hour to create their dish from scratch, the celebrities must think on their feet to impress the judges. Next up it’s The Street Food Challenge. The celebrities are presented with a street food dish that is popular throughout Korea, which they must taste and then try to identify the ingredients that are in it. However, the challenge doesn’t end there! Following not a recipe but their instincts, the celebrities are then tasked with having to cook this classic national dish for themselves. Will their attempts impress, or will they fall short of the mark? Then in the final test of culinary creativity, the contestants are asked to prepare their Dinner Party Dish – something they would cook to impress if someone was coming round to eat - in just one hour. The celebrities work furiously in a last attempt to prove themselves to the judges, because at the end of this test one of them will be going home.

Thursday August 11, 8pm

The first challenge is a Knowledge and Skills Test, where the celebrities have the terrifying task of facing judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace one on one. They will attempt to demonstrate their ability when being asked to make a classic dessert of floating islands in crème anglaise, in just 20 minutes. Next, the celebrities are pushed to their limits. Up until this point in the competition, they have been cooking food as they would at home, but to show them what restaurant standard cooking is all about, John and Gregg invite professional chef Chantelle Nicholson to the MasterChef kitchen. Owner of restaurant Apricity, Chantelle has worked in Michelin starred kitchens for over 15 years and now tasks each of the four celebrities with a challenge to cook a recipe from her eclectic menu. Ultimately, it’s crunch time as there’s just one more chance for the four celebrities to earn themselves a place in the quarter final. Their brief to stay in the competition is to cook one dish where vegetables are the hero. With just one hour to cook, and only three quarter-final places up for grabs, the celebrities give it their all in a final attempt to prove themselves to the judges. At the end of this test, one of them will be going home.

Thursday August 11, 9pm

It’s the quarter-final and the battle for the first two semi-final places as this week’s heat reaches its climax. The three remaining celebrities must cook a faultless two course meal that will not only be judged by John and Gregg, but also finalist Joe Swash (2021), Celebrity MasterChef Champion Lisa Faulkner (2010) and Christmas Champion Judi Love (2021). All three know what it takes to get through this competition and tonight, they are in for a treat as the celebrities pull out all the stops to try to secure their semi-final place. Only the best two contestants can take one step closer to winning the title of Celebrity MasterChef 2022. For the one who doesn’t cut the mustard, the journey ends here.

The first week's contestants on Celebrity Masterchef 2022 (from left)... Danny Jones, Nancy Dell’Olio, Paul Chuckle, Faye Winter and Kae Kurd. (Image credit: BBC)

More about Celebrity MasterChef 2022

Katie Attwood, MasterChef Series Editor, said: “ Celebrity MasterChef is a firm favorite in the television must-see calendar and this series is as funny, engaging and nail-biting as ever. John and Gregg are in for a treat, as are our viewers.”

Sarah Clay, Commissioning Editor for the BBC, said: “This line up will absolutely cement Celebrity MasterChef as one of the nation's most loved cookery programmes, with a lot of laughter alongside fierce competition guaranteed. The level of cooking is fantastic this year and you can really see how much it means to them all.”

