Opinion: Who Should Chelsea Sign If Not Raphinha?Draft SharePreviewPublish

By Kieran Neller
 4 days ago

With the Brazilian winger on the verge of a move to Catalan giants Barcelona, who should the Blues look to in his stead?

The Leeds star was considered to be the pièce de résistance to manager Thomas Tuchel's front line, with thought of Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz and the Spain-bound  man playing fluid, fast-paced football.

Without him as an option, who fits the bill?

Firstly, let's rule out one player that's been linked so far and certainly wouldn't benefit the team.

37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, as much as his goal contributions are tempting, would change the very core of Chelsea's playing style.

It would be a (much) better idea to move fullback Reece James up to the front than grind every attack to a halt with Ronaldo's new, slower playing style that gave him 25 goals over last season and yet still couldn't earn the team a spot in Europe's most prestigious competition.

Then who?

Jarrad Bowen certainly fits the bill, with a burst of pace and a playing style likened to Liverpool's Mo Salah, there's certainly an argument to be made.

The Englishman finished last season as West Ham United's highest goalscorer, on 18 goals in all competitions, seven more than Chelsea's highest scorer Mason Mount.

Another option would Anthony Gordon. The Everton man has been linked with Newcastle United after a breakthrough season for the Toffees, with performances that kept the Merseyside outfit in the Premier League.

While the Scouser isn't the highest in terms of goal contributions, neither is any of the current team, but despite this he still would fit into Tuchel's fast aggressive attack, and could be put on either wing.

The final choice, and arguably the best, would be not sign anyone. The Chelsea wage bill has already taken a hit with the signing of Sterling, why outside hire when you can promote from within?

Mason Mount could played up front, Timo Werner could be tried on the wing, Armando Broja could be given a chance to impress. There are endless solutions within the current Chelsea line up that doesn't require a transfer fee.

Maybe this summer is Tuchel's chance to experiment.

