ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Jimmy Patronis: Florida Returned More Than $15 Million to Holocaust Survivors in 2021-22 Fiscal Year

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zz4OR_0gbjRGvc00

Last week, state Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis highlighted the Department of Financial Services (DFS) Holocaust Victims Assistance Program which returned more than $15 million to Florida Holocaust survivors during Fiscal Year 2021-22.

The Department’s program aids Florida Holocaust survivors seeking to recover proceeds from insurance policies issued to Holocaust victims, restitution for Nazi-confiscated bank accounts, looted art, and property. In addition, the program assists eligible Florida Holocaust survivors in obtaining free home health care and emergency financial assistance for medical care, food, and utilities.

“Florida is proudly home to one of the largest Jewish populations in the country, and as your CFO, I’m honored to support Florida’s Jewish communities. We must do all we can to reunite survivors and their heirs with items that were stolen from them during the atrocities of the holocaust. Last year, I’m proud to say we assisted survivors and their families with securing more than $15 million in proceeds from lost insurance policies, financial assets from European Settlement Funds, property, emergency funds, and home health care. Since I took office in 2017, DFS has returned nearly $60 million to holocaust survivors and their heirs. My office remains committed to ensuring that these claims are resolved, and every bit of cash and property is recovered and returned to its rightful owner,” Patronis said.

Since 1998, the CFO’s Division of Consumer Services has worked to reunite Florida Holocaust survivors seeking to recover stolen assets, such as confiscated bank accounts, art and property, determined by the Holocaust Victims Assistance Act. Since its inception, the total monetary recoveries and assistance recovered through the Holocaust Victims Assistance Program is more than $88 million.

Anyone who needs assistance with filing a Holocaust-era financial claim or assistance in obtaining social welfare services can contact the Holocaust Victims Assistance Helpline by phone at 1-800-388-4069 or via email at HolocaustAssistance@MyFloridaCFO.com.

Comments / 5

Related
FloridaDaily

Florida Delegation Welcomes Statue of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune to the Capitol

This week, the statue of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune was unveiled to represent Florida in Statuary Hall in the Capitol. The statue of Bethune replaces a statue of Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith. In 2016, the Florida Legislature passed a bill which then Gov. Rick Scott signed into law calling on the state to find someone to honor instead of Kirby Smith. In 2018, Scott, who was elected to the U.S. Senate that year, signed a bill authorizing the state to replace Kirby Smith’s statue with Bethine.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Recognizes National Military Consumer Protection Month by Highlighting Resources

To recognize Military Consumer Protection Month, on Wednesday, state Attorney General Ashley Moody highlighted the plethora of resources available for service members through the Florida Attorney General’s Office. More than 1.5 million veterans, 100,000 service members and their families call Florida home. Unfortunately, there are scammers who focus on...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Associated Builders and Contractors Back Ashley Moody for Reelection

The Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Florida announced on Tuesday that it is backing state Attorney General Ashley Moody for a second term. “As the leading trade association in both the United States and Florida for Commercial Builders and Contractors, representing nearly 2,000 member companies and their tens of thousands of employees statewide, it is our honor to endorse Ashley Moody for Attorney General,” said Carol Bowen of ABC of Florida. “Attorney General Moody understands that a strong construction industry allows this trade to thrive for generations to come here in Florida.”
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis: Florida’s Ports Grow as West Coast Logjams Continue

On Wednesday, the Florida Seaport Transportation and Economic Development Council (FSTED) released a report on the Sunshine State’s 15 seaports. “The Seaport Mission Plan, Florida Ports: Open for Business” shows Florida’s ports continue to grow. “Strong investments in Florida’s 15 seaports have well-positioned Florida to answer supply...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida cities where home prices are skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Small Business Spotlight 2022:. MoveBuddha identified the fastest-growing cities in...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Patronis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust Survivors#Holocaust Victims#Cfo#Florida Holocaust#Department#Nazi#Jewish#European Settlement Funds
FloridaDaily

Florida Republicans Want DOJ to Stop Funding Partisan Organizations

This week, more than 30 Republicans in Congress signed a letter led by U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and U.S. Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland opposing the U.S. Department of Justice’s decision to revive an Obama-era practice of sending legal settlements funds to partisan non-victim organizations, commonly known as the “settlement slush fund” practice.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Gov. DeSantis Responds to Gavin Newsom’s TV Adverts – “You Won’t Be Seeing Many Florida License Plates in California”

"Everyone wants to talk about me and Florida" Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On July 8, Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at an event to launch his new initiative to increase transparency and bring down the costs of prescription medication. During the press conference he was asked about the recent TV adverts that ran on July 4th, paid for by California's Governor Gavin Newsom.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
FloridaDaily

Charlie Crist, Debbie Wasserman Schultz Champion the Rapid Financing for Critical Condo Repairs Act

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., showcased the “Rapid Financing for Critical Condo Repairs Act.”. Crist introduced the bill to “give condo associations access to federally backed loans that can be used to make critical structural and safety-based repairs to the buildings they manage” and which “authorizes the Federal Housing Administration to insure critical repair loans for condo associations, giving lenders the certainty to make the loan. Typically, condo associations delay critical repairs until they can collect special assessments from owners sufficient to begin repairs” last week. U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., is co-sponsoring the proposal.
SURFSIDE, FL
University of Florida

Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders

Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy