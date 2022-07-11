Leonard Fournette ranks as one of the best high school prospects of all time

LSU has landed a lot of elite recruits in the past, but never a player quite like Leonard Fournette.

The five-star running back played high school ball in the Tigers’ backyard at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, where he would become the No. 1 overall recruit and sign with LSU. He went on to become one of the best backs in program history, setting single-season school records for rushing yards and touchdowns while becoming the fourth-overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

As the top recruit in the 2014 class, Fournette stands as one of the best-ever prospects coming out of high school. In a recent breakdown from 247Sports of the 54 best composite recruits of all time, Fournette is tied for 19th with Adrian Peterson. He boasts a composite rating of 0.9996.

You have to be pretty good to be ranked higher than Myles Garrett, and Leonard Fournette was — and is — pretty good. The top-rated talent of the 2014 recruiting class over Garrett, Fournette starred at running back for St. Augustine in New Orleans, before moving onto LSU and the NFL.

Fournette’s NFL career hasn’t quite lived up to his college career, though he has had solid production with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl with the latter.

Many players don’t ultimately live up to their billing out of high school, but it’s safe to say that Fournette has.

