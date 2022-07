Ever dreamed of brunching with a troop of gorillas? You're in luck. You can enjoy a pancake breakfast at Calgary Zoo and spend time with some furry friends. Calgary Zoo is hosting a weekly gorilla breakfast where you can hear all about its troop of West Lowland Gorillas and get an exclusive visit to the African Rainforest building for an early morning visit before the zoo opens.

