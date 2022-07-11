ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals Why She's Not Moving Into Her RV This Summer

By Stephanie Kaplan
 4 days ago
Source: @janellebrown117/INSTAGRAM

Janelle Brown won't be needing a suitcase this summer.

In 2021, the Sister Wives star, 53, set up a RV on her family's property at Coyote Pass, Ariz., and bunked there for the season, but during an Instagram Q&A with fans, she revealed that this year, she'll be staying put in her own home.

"Savanah really struggled with the RV. She was a trooper last year, but she said, 'Mom, this year, I just can’t.' She’s going into her senior year," she explained. "So, we opted to just keep it — it’s at the repair shop right now — but we’ll use it on the weekends."

Fans were surprised at her decision since just a few months ago, the mom-of-six and son Garrison visited the area "to get things ready for" the warmer months.

Source: @janellebrown117/INSTAGRAM

"I remember how much I love it here. I forget about what it’s like out here, and I came out and it’s kind of starting to be spring and … I just love it here. I love the mountains. I love being on this property. I love it all," she gushed. "When you look at this whole thing ... it's just … amazing. I'm so excited to get out here this summer and work on it some more."

Janelle, husband Kody Brown, 53, and her sister wives first purchased the empty plot a few years ago when they moved to Arizona from Las Vegas. At the time, they planned for all of the women and children to build and move into their own homes on the land, but construction has yet to start, so Janelle has been renting nearby houses instead.

Source: @janellebrown117/INSTAGRAM

The delay has caused some to believe that Janelle was preparing to leave him like some of his other spouses, as Christine Brown, 50, did so last year, while he and Meri Brown, 51, ended the romantic aspect of their marriage in 2014, though they've never officially settled their divorce.

On the other hand, Robyn Brown, 43, lives a somewhat monogamous lifestyle with Kody.

