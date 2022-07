Now past the midway point of the third phase of its offseason, Tennessee is speeding toward the start of the 2022 season. After finishing 7-6 in their first season under JoshHeupel and their new coaching staff in 2021, the Vols are looking to take the next step this fall and will be relying on a handful of players, whether they be established stars, returning starters or new pieces stepping into big roles, to lead them toward such improvement. With the start of preseason camp nearing, GoVols247 this month is bringing back its series counting down the most important players for the upcoming series.

