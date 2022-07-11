Woman in SUV runs over, kills ex-boyfriend in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- All day Thursday, 21st Avenue was taped off as an active investigation by the BCA. It was a scene that kept many in this neighborhood awake the night before."It was an unbelievable amount of sirens," said Delandry Holland, who lives in an apartment down the block from where the shooting happened, "I couldn't get any sleep because all the noise, the helicopters, the lights on, and it was just kind of chaotic."The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday. A witness shot a cell phone video shot, which WCCO edited, showing the suspect breaking out his top floor window.Seconds...
Comments / 5