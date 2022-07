ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says a man from Charlottesville has been charged for an armed robbery that occurred last month. According to police, 22-year-old Jahmeak Keimarius Daniel of Charlottesville has been charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm in a felony, possession of a firearm or other weapon on school property, grand larceny, and possession or transportation of firearms or concealed weapons by a convicted felon.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO