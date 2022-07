Noah is getting wet and wild this summer with its latest drop. The menswear brand, which has made sustainability one of its top priorities since relaunching in 2015, has introduced wetsuits to its Surf line. Each one of the garments is made of innovative Yamamoto #40 neoprene fabric, a distinct (and eco-friendly) change from a typical synthetic rubber-based neoprene build.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO