Father of Parkland shooting victim interrupts Biden during gun law remarks
Yeah, more gun laws will solve the problem 🙄 Give the police the power to red flag anyone and stop being easy on criminals. Biden also better go after the gangs that keep shooting innocent people. 8 dead and 64 injured in Chicago during the fourth weekend. I'm quite sure they aren't using a gun they bought and registered.
I would have told Biden to go back to the nursing home he came from and get his Alzheimer's checked out
biden told him to shut up and sit down. then he told abortion activists to keep protesting and speak up.
