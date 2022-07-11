Father of Parkland shooting victim interrupts Biden during gun law remarks

What is it about men named Bill who manage to be sanctimonious as hell while being accused abusers of women?. No, this story isn’t about Bill Cosby, it’s about Bill O’Reilly—which is wild because I had no idea O’Reilly was still alive. But apparently, O’Reilly is still breathing his breath—which I can only imagine smells like white supremacy and earring backs—and he’s still a bloviating mass of bigotry and uncontrolled white man anger sitting in front of a camera and barking at a world in which he’s no longer relevant.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO