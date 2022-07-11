ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Father of Parkland shooting victim interrupts Biden during gun law remarks

MSNBC
 4 days ago

www.msnbc.com

Debra Verner
4d ago

Yeah, more gun laws will solve the problem 🙄 Give the police the power to red flag anyone and stop being easy on criminals. Biden also better go after the gangs that keep shooting innocent people. 8 dead and 64 injured in Chicago during the fourth weekend. I'm quite sure they aren't using a gun they bought and registered.

Amanda
4d ago

I would have told Biden to go back to the nursing home he came from and get his Alzheimer's checked out

swampdonkie
4d ago

biden told him to shut up and sit down. then he told abortion activists to keep protesting and speak up.

State
Virginia State
Daily Mail

American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer

An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Parkland#Gun Law#City Building Game#Gronk#Violent Crime
Business Insider

FedEx box containing the remains of a 32-year-old Georgia man has been missing for 3 years — after medical examiner allegedly shipped his body against federal protocol

The body of a deceased Georgia man has been missing for three years, after it was shipped via FedEx. The shipment violated federal guidelines for sending human remains, according to the Atlantia Journal-Constitution. The body was sent for further examination due to its advanced decay less than two weeks after...
GEORGIA STATE
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Bill O’Reilly Blames ‘Minority Gangs’ After Highland Park Shooting By White Domestic Terrorist Robert Crimo

What is it about men named Bill who manage to be sanctimonious as hell while being accused abusers of women?. No, this story isn’t about Bill Cosby, it’s about Bill O’Reilly—which is wild because I had no idea O’Reilly was still alive. But apparently, O’Reilly is still breathing his breath—which I can only imagine smells like white supremacy and earring backs—and he’s still a bloviating mass of bigotry and uncontrolled white man anger sitting in front of a camera and barking at a world in which he’s no longer relevant.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

British woman whose father was falsely arrested for raping her in Crete says she fears her attacker will strike other UK tourists after botched investigation

A British woman whose own father was falsely accused of raping her while on holiday in Crete has warned other women visiting the island not to go out alone. Tammi Forsythe – who bravely waived her right to anonymity – fears her attacker will strike again after a botched police investigation into her terrifying assault by Greek police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Fingerprints show U.K. resident is American who faked death to avoid charges, Utah prosecutors say

Fingerprints linked a man in Scotland to an American rape suspect who allegedly faked his own death to evade justice, U.S. prosecutors said Thursday. The man — who U.S. authorities insist is Nicholas Rossi — appeared in a Glasgow courtroom this week identifying himself as 34-year-old Arthur Knight, according to Utah County Attorney David O. Leavitt. Scottish prosecutors said prints prove he's the American wanted for rape in Utah, according to Leavitt.
MSNBC

Arrest made in a rape story that Republicans dismissed as ‘fake’

As part of the debate over abortion rights, the discussion often leads to hypothetical nightmares. What would Republican opponents of reproductive rights do, for example, about a theoretical tragedy involving a 13-year-old impregnated by a rapist? What would the right say about a 12-year-old who’d been raped by a relative?
INDIANA STATE
BIN: Black Information Network

Mall Slammed For 'Racist' Display Showing Black Man Preparing To Be Hanged

The Galleria at Sunset Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada is under fire for what many are calling a "racist" railroad display. According to a news release from the National Action Network, per 8NewsNow, “community members are outraged that a racist train display showing a Black man being prepared to be hung was tolerated and allowed at the mall for hundreds of children, families & community members to see.”
LAS VEGAS, NV

