ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Derek Jeter Breaks Silence on Rumor He Used To Give Gift Bags To One Night Stands

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AqNtN_0gbjArc000
Image Credit: Shutterstock

“Yeah, I read the article. Yeah, of course,” Derek Jeter said of the story the New York Post ran in 2011 that alleged Jeter, 48, had been “bedding a bevy of beauties in his Trump World Tower bachelor pad—and then coldly sending them home alone with gift baskets of autographed memorabilia.” A decade later, Derek slammed the rumor in The Captain, a seven-part docuseries premiering July 18 on ESPN, per The Daily Beast. “You know, you see it, and then it’s like, how the f-ck did people come up with this?” he says. “You know, basically, that’s it. And who would believe this sh-t? And you believed it!” ‘

Derek Jeter

“I remember being at a Starbucks one time,” the New York Yankees icon said, “and there’s some random guy behind me, and he says, ‘Hey, I just want to let you know that I’m giving out gift baskets because you did.’ And I turned around and said, ‘You’re a f-ckin’ idiot!’ and the look on his face… like, did he think I was gonna say, ‘Yeah, good job, man!’ It’s a story that became larger than life. People keep regurgitating this story that never happened. Never happened.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22bg5M_0gbjArc000
(Shutterstock)

The 2011 article alleged that Jeter “has girls stay with him at his apartment in New York, and then he gets them a car to take them home the next day. Waiting in his car is a gift basket containing signed Jeter memorabilia, usually a signed baseball.” The New York Post’s piece ran quotes from “a friend of the woman” who supposedly slept with the baseball legend. “This summer, he ended up hooking up with a girl who he had hooked up with once before, but Jeter seemed to have forgotten about the first time and gave her the same identical parting gift, a gift basket with a signed Derek Jeter baseball.”

Emily Smith, the New York gossip writer and the person behind the 2011 NYP piece, says in The Captain that the publication got a call from a woman who “described two occasions when she got the memorabilia” and that she “saw some pictures of it, but we didn’t publish them.” Emily admits that it was “never confirmed whether the woman was just visiting Jeter or slept with him,” per The Daily Beast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jMboP_0gbjArc000
Derek Jeter for the New York Yankees on the field at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx in 1997 (Shutterstock)

Derek’s love life drew the attention of the press. He was famously linked to stars like Mariah Carey, Jessica Biel, and Minka Kelly. Derek eventually settled down with model Hannah Davis Jeter, and the couple shares three daughters.

“Members of the media—they didn’t go around asking Bernie [Williams] what he and his wife did the night before. They didn’t go out and ask Tino [Martinez] or Paul O’Neill where they went to eat, and how late they were there, and who they were with,” Jeter explains on The Captain. “So, I just didn’t think it was fair to ask me. You know, I think you have to draw the line. I drew the line at a very young age, and I just wasn’t going to let them cross it.”

Comments / 3

Related
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Alex Rodriguez's Ex And Ben Affleck Fighting Over Their Wedding? Songstress Reportedly Anxious To Avoid A Repeat Of Infamous 'Bennifer' Split

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shocked everyone when they announced their second engagement – 19 years after they first called off their wedding. The “On the Floor” singer shared the news with her fans through the OnTheJLo newsletter. In the said email, Jennifer Lopez shared a clip...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Mariah Carey steps out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in sparkling dress

This diva has “Big (Pride) Energy.” Mariah Carey stepped out in sequins on Monday for a date night with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. The pop icon, 53, and her dancer beau, 39, hit a screening of the gay rom-com “Bros,” with Carey (who hosted the event) showing her support in a sparkling black minidress adorned with the movie’s title. She paired her on-theme LBD with a rainbow-striped sequined jacket, sheer black tights and 6-inch Christian Louboutin heels ($1,395). Tanaka opted for a more casual ensemble, wearing a Gucci leather varsity jacket, light-wash jeans and white sneakers.  The “Heartbreaker” songstress — who’s famous for sporting glittering gowns in hot tubs, snowstorms and even on fast food runs — also posted an Instagram Reel ahead of the screening, smiling in a purple sequined Tom Ford racerback dress ($2,600) and yet another pair of towering stilettos. Carey and Tanaka met when he was a backup dancer on her 2006 Adventures of Mimi Tour, and they got together in 2016, following the musician’s split from billionaire James Packer. They’ve been dating on and off ever since. Out September 30, “Bros” stars and was co-written by comedian Billy Eichner, and is the first major studio film to feature an all-LGBTQIA+ principal cast.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul go glam for Kevin Love and Kate Bock’s wedding

“Rumour Has It” Adele stunned at Kevin Love and Kate Bock’s wedding. The “Rolling in the Deep” singer and her sports agent boyfriend, Rich Paul, went super glam for the June 25 festivities, watching as the Cleveland Cavaliers star and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wed at the New York Public Library with a “Great Gatsby”-inspired theme.  The “Easy on Me” songstress, 34, looked impeccable in a dramatic black off-the-shoulder gown with a sweetheart neckline and long tulle sleeves. She paired the black tie-ready gown with matching pointy toe heels and a small black clutch. Adele, born Adele Adkins, fully embraced Gatsby glamour...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have enjoyed each other's company on a few vacations this summer. The legendary MLB star and the fitness model enjoyed some time spent off the coast of Italy. They also spent some time along the coast of France as well. Padgett, who's...
MLB
TODAY.com

Justin Timberlake shares a rare photo of sons ... and they're just like dad

Justin Timberlake celebrated Father’s Day with his little protégés. On Sunday, the singer posted a photo of his sons, Silas, 7 and Phineas, who will turn 2 next month, sharing a piano bench. The brothers appear to be performing an adorable duet. “My two favorite melodies,” Timberlake...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Biel
Person
Minka Kelly
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Derek Jeter
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Sings ‘Different Version’ Of ‘Baby One More Time’ In New Video

Britney Spears treated her millions of followers to an a cappella version of one of her biggest hits! The pop star, 40, sang the iconic lyrics to 1998’s “…Baby One More Time” in a video posted (then deleted and re-posted) to her Instagram page on Friday, July 15. Britney proved she’s still got the singing chops as a more mature, raspy voice belted out the lines with no backing or track — just her own vocal chops. In a lengthy post, the Kentwood native revealed that she’s wished to record a “different version” of the tune for 14 years.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Gushes Over Kylie Jenner For ‘Throwing That A## Down’ In Rare Post

Travis Scott, 31, showed love for the mother of his two children, Kylie Jenner, 24, on Father’s Day! The rapper, who doesn’t post about his personal life often, posted a photo of the makeup mogul from the back as she cooked at a stovetop in a white tank top and tie-dye jeans. Some of her long hair was pulled back into a clip and she held a plate in one hand as she used a cooking tool over a skillet in the other.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Michael Xavier In Lavish Ceremony

The daughter of the Beverly Hills Cop star has gotten married in Beverly Hills. On Saturday, comedian/actor Eddie Murphy walked his daughter, Bria Murphy, down the aisle. In a private wedding ceremony, Bria, the daughter of Murphy and his ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier in front of 250 friends and family members, according to People.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Night Before#Memorabilia#Trump World Tower#Espn#The Daily Beast#The New York Yankees#The New York Post
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Tom Brady Reunites Patriots Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman in Comedy ‘80 for Brady’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are Patriots again — at least, they will be on the big screen next year. The former New England Patriots quarterback and his loyal tight end will be reunited in Paramount’s “80 for Brady,” a comedy that Brady is starring in and producing for a 2023 theatrical release. Along with Gronkowski, former New England wide receivers Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman will have cameo roles.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Admits He Would Get Back With Mariah Carey: I’ll ‘Never Have A Love Like That’

Nick Cannon, 41, admitted he will always have a special love for his ex-wife Mariah Carey, 53, in a new interview. The rapper, who shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with the singer, said what they had was “a fairytale” and he would go back to the relationship without hesitation if it would be the way it was before. “It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah so I would rather it just be that way and I appreciate that fantasy because if I try to go back and it wasn’t the same, I’d be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up,'” he said on The Hottee Talk Show Podcast. “But, if I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I’m there.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
215K+
Followers
19K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy