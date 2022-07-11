ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Barkley's golf bet with Aaron Rodgers didn't go his way

By River Wells
 4 days ago
Charles Barkley, who has done wonders over the years to improve his golfing reputation, made his yearly appearance at the American Century Championship in Nevada over the past few days. This time, though, it came with some stakes, and it didn’t go the way of the former Auburn player.

The former 76er made a bet with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who he’s frequently bantered with during iterations of Capitol One’s The Match, that if he finished ahead of him in the tournament he would get to cut off Rodgers man bun. Rodgers, meanwhile, wagered Barkley that he would have to donate to Rodgers’ charity of choice should the back-to-back MVP finish ahead of him.

As anyone who knows the skill of Barkley and Rodgers would expect, the Packers quarterback wouldn’t be getting rid of his man bun anytime soon.

Rodgers handily defeated Barkley, placing 9th overall in the tournament to Barkley’s 74th-place finish. As a result, Barkley is to donate 25,000 dollars to the North Valley Community Foundation in Chico, California, which has numerous grant programs to aid Chico, Rodgers’ hometown, and surrounding areas.

