‘RHONJ’ Rivals Teresa Giudice & Caroline Manzo To Risk Awkward Run-In At BravoCon 2022

By Chris Rogers
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Amanda Schwab/Starpix/Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

BravoCon is back and tickets for this year’s three-day event go on sale this Friday, July 15 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. The tickets will be available at BravoCon2022.com, and experiences range from General Admission to VIP and SVIP. At this time, more than 100 Bravolebrities, including longtime rivals Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo, are confirmed to attend the larger-than-life, three-day weekend. It’s not yet clear whether those two will run into each other, or even get on stage together, but we’re definitely interested in seeing what happens. Especially since Caroline recently revealed she’d like to return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey so she could “smack” Teresa “verbally”. Will that go down at BravoCon instead? Only time will tell.

(Bravo)

What we do know is that the event will feature more than 60 live events, and celebrate the network’s top series, including the Below Deck, Family Karma, Married to Medicine, Million Dollar Listing, Southern Charm, Summer House, The Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules and Winter House. Check out who’s confirmed to attend so far below, with more Bravolebrities to be announced soon.

BELOW DECK CARIBBEAN

  • Captain Lee Rosbach
  • Chef Rachel Hargrove

BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN

  • Captain Sandy Yawn
  • Courtney Veale
  • Mzi “Zee” Dempers

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT

  • Gary King
  • Captain Glenn Shephard
  • Daisy Kelliher

BRAVO KIDS

  • Albie Manzo
  • Brooks Marks
  • Chris Manzo
  • Frankie Catania
  • Gia Giudice

BRAVO SIGNIFICANT OTHERS

  • Dr. Bill Aydin
  • Evan Goldschneider
  • Frank Catania
  • Joe Benigno
  • Joe Gorga

FAMILY KARMA

  • Anisha Ramakrishna
  • Amrit Kapai
  • Bali Chainani
  • Brian Benni
  • Monica Vaswani
  • Nicholas Kouchoukos
  • Richa Sadana
  • Rish Karam
  • Vishal Parvani

GALLEY TALK

  • Kate Chastain

LEGACY HOUSEWIVES

  • Caroline Manzo
  • Cynthia Bailey

MARRIED TO MEDICINE

  • Anila Sajja
  • Dr. Contessa Metcalfe
  • Dr. Heavenly Kimes
  • Dr. Jacqueline Walters
  • Dr. Simone Whitmore
  • Toya Bush-Harris
  • Quad Webb

MILLION DOLLAR LISTING LOS ANGELES

  • Josh Flagg

PROJECT RUNWAY

  • Elaine Welteroth

SHAHS OF SUNSET

  • Golnesa Gharachedaghi
  • Merecedes Javid
  • Reza Farahan

SOUTHERN CHARM

  • Austen Kroll
  • Craig Conover
  • Kathryn Dennis
  • Leva Bonaparte
  • Madison LeCroy
  • Marcie Hobbs
  • Naomie Olindo
  • Olivia Flowers
  • Patricia Altschul
  • Shep Rose
  • Taylor Ann Green

SUMMER HOUSE

  • Amanda Batula
  • Andrea Denver
  • Carl Radke
  • Ciara Miller
  • Danielle Olivera
  • Kyle Cooke
  • Lindsay Hubbard
  • Luke Gulbranson
  • Mya Allen
  • Paige DeSorbo

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA

  • Sanya Richards-Ross

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS

  • Crystal Kung Minkoff
  • Dorit Kemsley
  • Erika Jayne
  • Garcelle Beauvais
  • Kyle Richards
  • Sutton Stracke

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI

  • Caroline Brooks
  • Caroline Stanbury
  • Chanel Ayan
  • Dr. Sara Al Madani
  • Lesa Milan Hall
  • Nina Ali

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI

  • Adriana de Moura
  • Alexia Nepola
  • Dr. Nicole Martin
  • Julia Lemigova
  • Larsa Pippen
  • Lisa Hochstein
  • Marysol Patton

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY

  • Dolores Catania
  • Jackie Goldschneider
  • Jennifer Aydin
  • Margaret Josephs
  • Melissa Gorga
  • Teresa Giudice

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC

  • Ashley Darby
  • Gizelle Bryant
  • hKaren Huger
  • Mia Thornton
  • Robyn Dixon
  • Wendy Osefo

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY

  • Heather Gay
  • Lisa Barlow
  • Meredith Marks
  • Whitney Rose

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP EX-WIVES CLUB

  • Brandi Glanville
  • Dorinda Medley
  • Jill Zarin
  • Phaedra Parks
  • Tamra Judge
  • Taylor Armstrong
  • Vicki Gunvalson

VANDERPUMP RULES

  • James Kennedy
  • Katie Maloney
  • Raquel Leviss
  • Tom Sandoval
  • Tom Schwartz

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN

  • Andy Cohen
  • Daryn Carp

The event, which will take place at the Javits Center (429 11th Ave.) in New York City, deliver even more exclusive iconic Bravolebrity celebrations, including a massive Bravo Bazaar shopping experience, intimate VIP talent experiences and brand-new immersive activations, with more to be announced in the coming weeks. Back by popular demand, BravoCon will also feature various cast and executive producer panels from Bravo’s biggest shows, interactive photo opportunities and exclusive sneak-peek screenings of upcoming highly anticipated series.

(Bravo)

But that’s not all. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen will host five episodes during the packed three-day weekend, including the first-ever WWHL Presents: Andy’s Legends Ball – a night that honors the most iconic, jaw-dropping moments and talent throughout Bravo history! Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen shows will film at the Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom (311 W. 34th St.).

Guests who purchase SVIP and VIP tickets will receive access of Peacock Premium to enjoy the latest blockbuster movies, exclusive Originals, next day Bravo and live sports with your family and friends, at home or on the go. (12 months for SVIP ticket holders and 6 months for VIP ticket holders.)

Three-day passes for the first-ever BravoCon in 2019 sold out in 60 seconds, so make sure you buy tickets for the 2022 event this Friday, July 15!

