A.J. Brown refutes report of Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts struggling during OTAs

We’re just 15 days away from the start of the Eagles training camp and that means plenty of talk about Jalen Hurts, Jonathan Gannon, and Philadelphia’s playoff prospects for 2022.

Jalen Hurts had a solid and impressive offseason by all accounts and as the Eagles closed out OTAs, the third-year quarterback reportedly lit up the defense with timely decisions and accurate throws.

Dallas Goedert and other Philadelphia offensive players praised Hurts throughout the offseason, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from cycling back to Hurts potentially getting replaced in 2023.

In a recent episode of Sports Take, longtime Eagles insider Derrick Gunn had this to say Hurts reportedly struggling during one of his final offseason workouts.

A.J. Brown immediately jumped on the comments and was having none of the reports, disputing the notion and putting some media members on notice that any unwarranted criticism of Hurts will be defended by those closest to the quarterback.

Social media reacts to everything and this Monday morning controversy had fans, the media, and Lane Johnson all weighed in.

More A.J. Brown

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Lane Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles right tackled weighed-in from the Barn where Brown, Hurts, DeVonta Smith, and others are training.

Rocky Balboa

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

You either love or hate the Eagles and the weekly breakdown is usually this accurate.

Philly Talk Podcast

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A.J. Brown became one of us a few months ago.

Derrick Gunn

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Gunn weighed in on his own comments, suggesting he simply wants to see Hurts succeed.