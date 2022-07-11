ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

DEV CAMP: All videos and articles from Oilers Development Camp

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA total of 37 Oilers prospects and camp invites descended on Rogers Place for Oilers Development...

NHL

Red Wings sign center Andrew Copp to five-year contract

Copp, 28, split the 2021-22 season between the New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets, setting career-highs in goals (21), assists (32), points (53) and average time on ice (19:11) while showing a plus-15 rating and 16 penalty minutes in 72 games. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound center recorded 18 points (8-10-18), a plus-13 rating and eight penalty minutes in 16 regular-season games after being acquired by the Rangers from the Jets at the trade deadline on March 21. Additionally, Copp notched 14 points (6-8-14) in 20 Stanley Cup Playoff contests as the Rangers reached the Eastern Conference Final, falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Red Wings sign David Perron to two-year contract

Goals (T3rd), 30 assists (10th), 57 points (8th), 11 power play goals (1st), 26 power play points (1st), 48 penalty minutes (T2nd) and 177 shots (4th) in 67 games. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound winger also recorded 13 points (9-4-13) and 10 penalty minutes in 12 postseason contests as the Blues reached the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, falling to the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche in six games. Originally selected by the Blues in the first round (26th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Perron helped the franchise claim its first-ever Stanley Cup championship in 2019, contributing 16 points (9-7-16), a plus-four rating and 16 penalty minutes in 26 playoff games. He also reached the 2018 Stanley Cup Final as a member of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, totaling nine points (1-8-9), a plus-one rating and 10 penalty minutes in postseason 15 games.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Haula Acquired from Boston | RELEASE

The Devils send forward Pavel Zacha to Bruins in the trade. The New Jersey Devils today acquired forward Erik Haula via trade from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Pavel Zacha. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. Haula, 31, joins the Devils after spending...
NHL
Blackhawks Round Out First Free-Agent Wave With Luke Philp, Brett Seney

The Chicago Blackhawks have made a total of five signings since NHL free agency opened. Beyond the widely reported signings, Kyle Davidson added a pair of lesser-known names. The Blackhawks signed forwards Luke Philp and Brett Seney to two-way contracts. Each player’s deal runs for one year and carries a $750K salary cap hit.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

RELEASE: Oilers sign Reid Schaefer to Entry Level Contract

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Reid Schaefer to a three-year entry-level contract. Schaefer, 18, was the club's first round selection, 32nd overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft held in Montreal earlier this month. The Spruce Grove, AB product has played 91 games over the past three...
NHL
NHL

How to stream the 2022 French Connection Tournament

The event will stream on Sabres.com and the team's social channels beginning at 9:15 a.m. on July 16. Buffalo Sabres fans can stream the annual 3-on-3 French Connection Tournament live beginning at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 16. The event will be streamed on Sabres.com, @BuffaloSabres on Twitter, and on...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL
Edmonton Oilers
Hockey
Sports
NHL

Avalanche Signs Jonas Johansson

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed goaltender Jonas Johansson to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. Johansson, 26, began the 2021-22 campaign with the Avalanche, posting a 3-2-1 record, 3.73 goals-against average and .885 save percentage in nine outings before being claimed by the Florida Panthers off waivers on Dec. 13, 2021. He appeared in two contests for Florida and one game with the Panthers' AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers.
DENVER, CO
NHL

CBJ sign David Jiricek and Denton Mateychuk to three-year ELCs

Jiricek (sixth overall) and Mateychuk (12th overall) were selected by the club in the first round at the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal. Guarantee your chance to see David and Denton LIVE this season!. The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defensemen David Jiricek and Denton Mateychuk to three-year entry level...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Day 2 of Avalanche Development Camp

Day 2 of the Colorado Avalanche annual Development Camp was underway on Wednesday at Family Sports Center. The day started with group one participating in dryland stretching and balance work, while group two took to the ice to focus on small area stick handling drills before the groups switched. Following group 1 and 2, the goalies practiced drills for about 45 minutes before the day concluded with a full team practice focused on shooting drills.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Red Wings bolster blue-line depth on second day of 2022-23 free agency

DETROIT -- Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman remained busy on the second day of free agency, welcoming two more new players to Hockeytown. On Thursday, Detroit officially signed defensemen Olli Maatta and Mark Pysyk to one-year contracts. And after inking six free agents on...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Flyers sign forward Nicolas Deslauriers to four year contract

Forward inks deal worth $1.75M annually to join Flyers. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed free agent forward Nicolas Deslauriers to a four-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $1.75M, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Chuck Fletcher. Deslauriers, 31 (2/22/1991), split last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Jets sign defenceman Kyle Capobianco to a two-year contract

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with defenceman Kyle Capobianco on a two-year contract with an average annual value in the NHL of $762,500. Capobianco, 24, collected nine points (2G, 7A) in 45 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season. He's played his entire...
NHL
NHL

2022 NHL Draft first-round pick signings tracker

The 32 players picked in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft have NHL hopes. Some have gotten a start toward that goal by signing a three-year, entry-level contract. More could sign as we make our way through the 2022-23 season. Here is a look at which players have...
NHL
NHL

Bruins Sign Five Players On Opening Day Of Free Agency

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, July 13, that the team has made the following transactions: signed forward A.J. Greer to a two-year, one-way contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $762,500; signed defenseman Dan Renouf to a two-year, two-way contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $762,500; signed defenseman Connor Carrick to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000; signed goaltender Keith Kinkaid to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000; and signed forward Vinni Lettieri to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions

VEGAS (July 14, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, July 14, the following roster transactions:. The team has signed forward Sakari Manninen to a one-year contract worth an average annual value of $750,000. The team has signed forward Spencer Foo to a one-year contract worth...
NHL
NHL

Introducing Andrew Brunette | THREE THINGS

Meet the Devils new associate coach, Andrew Brunette in Three Things, presented by Geico. On Friday morning, the New Jersey Devils announced the hiring of Andrew Brunette to join Lindy Ruff's coaching staff as an associate coach. Brunette joins the Devils with an extensive resume from both his playing days and after his retirement. Brunette, who is often referred to by his nickname Bruno, is beloved by his former teammates and opponents alike, with former NHLer and current ESPN analyst Ray Ferraro telling The Athletic:
NEWARK, NJ

