While superstar Kevin Durant is awaiting a trade, it seems that disgruntled guard Kyrie Irving may want to stay with the Brooklyn Nets and play out the season. A source told New York Post reporter Brian Lewis that the guard wants to stay with the franchise. The source told Lewis, “Here is the situation. He opted in, which means he had and he has every intention of playing with the Brooklyn Nets.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO