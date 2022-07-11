What to Watch on TV Tonight: The Bachelorette or Better Call Saul?

Today's most-watched shows include Stranger Things, Alone, and The Umbrella Academy. It's an even better week than usual for Stranger Things. Netflix's sci-fi adventure hit earned 13 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series (but no acting nomination for Sadie Sink, unfortunately). It also racked up another 188,190 million hours watched, putting it within spitting distance of overtaking Squid Game's record for the most-watched Netflix original in its first 28 days of release ever. It's still a few hundred million hours short, but there are a couple of weeks left before Volume 2 reaches the 28-day cutoff. It remains the No. 1 show on Netflix's Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows list on Wednesday, July 13. No. 2 is survival reality competition Alone and No. 3 is superhero series The Umbrella Academy.
Comments / 0