What to Watch on TV Tonight: The Bachelorette or Better Call Saul?

By Tim Surette
TVGuide.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho are you, and who do you want to be? If you are someone who loves both The Bachelorette and Better Call Saul — and I can confirm that there is at least one of us — and both shows are premiering on the same night at the same time, which...

TVGuide.com

What to Watch on TV Tonight: Resident Evil Is Resurrected on Netflix

Resident Evil is undead again. It's kind of inspiring to watch a franchise keep trucking despite all the odds. The latest adaptation of the video game series is a new live-action series that just dropped its full first season on Netflix. It might not be reinventing the wheel, but it's got Lance Reddick, so let's celebrate that. And there's plenty more coming this weekend, like Nathan Fielder's The Rehearsal and the new Dakota Johnson-led Persuasion. Next week, it's all about Virgin River. Is there anyone out there who likes both Resident Evil and Virgin River? Great week to be that person.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on TV Tonight: Dakota Johnson Does Jane Austen in Persuasion

The internet picked the Dakota Johnson-starring Persuasion, an adaptation of Jane Austen's last novel, as its punching bag based on the trailer alone. Turns out Austen devotees don't love hearing her work boiled down to lines like, "Now we're worse than exes... we're friends." The reviews have been mixed, but you can make up your mind now that it's out on Netflix. Or maybe you don't have one single opinion on Dakota Johnson or Persuasion and you're just trying to figure out when Virgin River Season 4 drops on Netflix. The answer is Wednesday! Have a great weekend.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on TV Tonight: Everything's Trash in Phoebe Robinson's Freeform Comedy

"Everything's trash" is not what you'll be saying after checking out Everything's Trash, a new Freeform comedy from creator-star Phoebe Robinson that's angling to bring millennial woes to life. Looking ahead to the weekend, you can watch John Cho take a sad dad road trip in Don't Make Me Go, gawk at what they've done to Persuasion, and cringe along with Nathan Fielder's The Rehearsal. Everything else may be trash, but TV isn't.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

House of the Dragon: Trailer, Release Date, Latest News, Cast, and Everything to Know About the Game of Thrones Prequel

Games of Thrones ended in 2019, but the prequel House of the Dragon will soon bring dragons and rulers good, bad, and mad back to our screens. The highly anticipated HBO show takes place 200 years before the events of Games of Thrones, and follows the Targaryens at the height of their power. Though Westeros has seen decades of peace, a civil war is brewing.
TV SERIES
Taron Egerton
Jane Austen
Bob Odenkirk
Bryan Cranston
Rhea Seehorn
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix Today, July 13

Today's most-watched shows include Stranger Things, Alone, and The Umbrella Academy. It's an even better week than usual for Stranger Things. Netflix's sci-fi adventure hit earned 13 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series (but no acting nomination for Sadie Sink, unfortunately). It also racked up another 188,190 million hours watched, putting it within spitting distance of overtaking Squid Game's record for the most-watched Netflix original in its first 28 days of release ever. It's still a few hundred million hours short, but there are a couple of weeks left before Volume 2 reaches the 28-day cutoff. It remains the No. 1 show on Netflix's Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows list on Wednesday, July 13. No. 2 is survival reality competition Alone and No. 3 is superhero series The Umbrella Academy.
NFL
TVGuide.com

Bluey Season 3 Is Finally Coming to Disney+

This episode of Bluey is called "Finally." Bluey Season 3 is coming to Disney+ on Aug. 10 — for real life! The Australian cartoon — which won an International Emmy Kids Award and ranked at No. 11 in TV Guide's ranking of the 100 Best Shows on TV last year — follows Blue Heeler sisters Bluey and Bingo and their parents, Chilli and Bandit, as they handle everyday challenges with love and humor. The show keeps kids laughing, but has also become popular among adults thanks to its clever stories and extremely relatable parenting predicaments.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Walk the Halls of Abbott Elementary in This Immersive Fan Experience at San Diego Comic-Con

The SDCC fan experience will feature art from TV Guide's Abbott Elementary digital cover. Abbott Elementary scored high marks when Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday, landing seven total nominations — including three for creator and star Quinta Brunson. At the risk of sounding like teacher's pets, we have to say: We called it. In June, TV Guide named Abbott Elementary the best show on TV right now as part of our celebration of the 100 best shows on television. Our feature on the show included a digital cover illustration, which will be included as part of ABC's Abbott Elementary fan experience at San Diego Comic-Con.
SAN DIEGO, CA
TVGuide.com

How to Watch PGA Tour: The Open Championship Without Cable on July 14

Live from The Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland, the 2022 Open Championship tees off today. As the fourth and final major of the PGA Tour, The Open Championship will see Tiger Woods make his highly-anticipated return at St. Andrews in Scotland. Also known as the British Open, founded in 1860, the tournament is the oldest golf tournament in the world and will have a substantial purse of $14 million with $2.5 million awarded to the winner.
GOLF

