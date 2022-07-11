ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogue, NC

Bogue town council to meet

By STAFF REPORT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOGUE — The Bogue town council will meet at 6...

Lights, camera commissioners

Before going live – or even next-day broadcast – Swansboro Board of Commissioners needs more information. At the urging of Mayor John Davis, the town commissioners are looking at ways to broadcast meetings. Earlier in June, the mayor asked Alissa Fender, town clerk, to look into what options...
SWANSBORO, NC
Bogue, NC
Carteret County, NC
Carteret County, NC
Lowzinia Gooding, 69; service July 17

Lowzinia Harriet Prichard Gooding, 69, of Havelock, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at PruittHealth-Neuse in New Bern. Lowzinia leaves to cherish her memory her six brothers: Derrick (Shelia) and Cornelius Prichard, of Havelock, Starsky Prichard (Shannon) of New Bern, Craig Morris and James Symles of Beaufort, Johnnie Mack Morris of Louisiana; four sisters: Margaret Prichard Morehead City, Melvinia and Elsie Prichard of Havelock, Tracy Reed (Frankie) and Rita Bender (Artis) of Beaufort, Galetta White (Micheal) of Havelock; one aunt: Frances Wallace of Virginia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.
HAVELOCK, NC
Aaron Moore Sr., 32; service July 17

Aaron Bryan Moore Sr, 32, of Harkers Island, died Thursday July 14, 2022, at ECU Health in Greenville, NC. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm, Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Free Grace Wesleyan Church at Harkers Island. There will be a visitation one hour before the service. Burial will follow the service at Vergie Mae Cemetery.
HARKERS ISLAND, NC
#Bogue Town Council
Sharon Rogers, 91; incomplete

Sharon Rogers, 91, of Beaufort, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Croatan Ridge Nursing Home, in Newport. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
BEAUFORT, NC
Supply drive underway for county animal shelter

— As residents enjoy summer weather with their pets, a group of county animal lovers wants to make sure homeless pets at the animal shelter are not forgotten. Ruth Jones, along with Sea Paws, a local pet supply business in Morehead City, are collecting pet supplies for the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter in Newport as part of Paws in July.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Area Death Notices - July 13, 14 & 15

Aaron Bryan Moore Sr, 32, of Harkers Island, passed away on Thursday July 14, 2022 at ECU Health in Greenville, NC. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm Sunday at Free Grace Wesleyan Church at Harkers Island. There will be a visitation one hour before the service. Burial will follow the service at Vergie Mae Cemetery.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Teresa Hamilton, 74; service July 18

Teresa “Terry” Hamilton, 74, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A celebration of Terry’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, July 18, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Dr. Joe Judkins. She will be laid to rest at Graham Memorial Cemetery in Mill Creek.
NEWPORT, NC
Margaret Bell, 76; service July 16

Margaret Richardson Bell, 76, of Havelock, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at her home. There will be a “Walk Through” visitation on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 5pm to 7pm, in the Reposing Room of the S. Jones Funerals and Cremations in Enfield, NC. There will also be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 2pm in the Sanctuary of the Piney Grove AME Zion Church, 1430 Temples Point Rd, Havelock, NC. She will lie in state for public viewing one hour prior to the service beginning at 1pm. Interment will take place in the Piney Grove AME Zion Church Cemetery.
HAVELOCK, NC
Warren Liner, 74; service later

Warren McKinley Liner, 74, of Swansboro, passed away. A private celebration will be held at a later date. Mr. Liner is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Agnes Liner. He is survived by his wife, Sue Liner of the home, daughters, Heather Candelora of Winston Salem, NC, Jennifer...
SWANSBORO, NC
Marlins split last two games going into CPL All-Star break

HAMPTON, Va. — The Marlins went into the Coastal Plain League All-Star break on a high note after mounting a four-run comeback Saturday to best the Peninsula Pilots 5-4. The Fish improved to 8-0 this season versus the Pilots. They moved to 7-3 in the second half of the...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Marlins' pitchers shine despite East All-Stars falling to West team 3-2

HOLLY SPRINGS — The CPL East All-Stars lost a close 3-2 contest with the West All-Stars in Holly Springs on Sunday. The Morehead City Marlins had seven players and head coach Sam Carel in the dugout for the East team after finishing the first half of the Coastal Plain League (CPL) season with an 18-6 record.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC

