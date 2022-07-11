Bogue town council to meet

NEWPORT – The Newport Town Council voted 4-1 Thursday night to accept the resignation of Town Manager Brian Chadwick. Councilwoman Jeanne Benedict was the only member to vote no, while Councilman Mark Eadie voted a reluctant yes. “I’m about to vote to accept the resignation of the manager, but...
Before going live – or even next-day broadcast – Swansboro Board of Commissioners needs more information. At the urging of Mayor John Davis, the town commissioners are looking at ways to broadcast meetings. Earlier in June, the mayor asked Alissa Fender, town clerk, to look into what options...
EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night turned thumbs down on a special-use permit to allow a large event on the beach in September on both sides of the Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier. The board met in its meeting room beside the police department and online via the...
CEDAR POINT — After a required public hearing July 11, Cedar Point commissioners approved the terms of a loan to buy a $935,000 tract with a building for future use as recreation space, office and storage space and community events. The 4-0 vote came during a special meeting in...
CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County officials announced Friday the hire of Dr. Randall Williams, M.D., as the interim Consolidated Health and Human Services Director. He replaces Cindy Holman, who retired March 31. He begins his new position Monday. Dr. Williams will be in charge of the county’s largest department,...
Lowzinia Harriet Prichard Gooding, 69, of Havelock, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at PruittHealth-Neuse in New Bern. Lowzinia leaves to cherish her memory her six brothers: Derrick (Shelia) and Cornelius Prichard, of Havelock, Starsky Prichard (Shannon) of New Bern, Craig Morris and James Symles of Beaufort, Johnnie Mack Morris of Louisiana; four sisters: Margaret Prichard Morehead City, Melvinia and Elsie Prichard of Havelock, Tracy Reed (Frankie) and Rita Bender (Artis) of Beaufort, Galetta White (Micheal) of Havelock; one aunt: Frances Wallace of Virginia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.
CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea will be joined by Erik Heden, the National Weather Service’s local warning coordination meteorologist, for a Hurricane Preparedness Forum at 6 p.m. Monday, July 25 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. The forum is free...
Aaron Bryan Moore Sr, 32, of Harkers Island, died Thursday July 14, 2022, at ECU Health in Greenville, NC. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm, Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Free Grace Wesleyan Church at Harkers Island. There will be a visitation one hour before the service. Burial will follow the service at Vergie Mae Cemetery.
Sharon Rogers, 91, of Beaufort, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Croatan Ridge Nursing Home, in Newport. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
— As residents enjoy summer weather with their pets, a group of county animal lovers wants to make sure homeless pets at the animal shelter are not forgotten. Ruth Jones, along with Sea Paws, a local pet supply business in Morehead City, are collecting pet supplies for the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter in Newport as part of Paws in July.
Aaron Bryan Moore Sr, 32, of Harkers Island, passed away on Thursday July 14, 2022 at ECU Health in Greenville, NC. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm Sunday at Free Grace Wesleyan Church at Harkers Island. There will be a visitation one hour before the service. Burial will follow the service at Vergie Mae Cemetery.
Teresa “Terry” Hamilton, 74, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A celebration of Terry’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, July 18, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Dr. Joe Judkins. She will be laid to rest at Graham Memorial Cemetery in Mill Creek.
Margaret Richardson Bell, 76, of Havelock, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at her home. There will be a “Walk Through” visitation on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 5pm to 7pm, in the Reposing Room of the S. Jones Funerals and Cremations in Enfield, NC. There will also be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 2pm in the Sanctuary of the Piney Grove AME Zion Church, 1430 Temples Point Rd, Havelock, NC. She will lie in state for public viewing one hour prior to the service beginning at 1pm. Interment will take place in the Piney Grove AME Zion Church Cemetery.
- Each year, the North Carolina Seafood Festival, Inc. produces a storefront poster that is distributed to hundreds of businesses on the Crystal Coast and beyond to promote the upcoming Festival. Inclusion on the poster has become an honored recognition for winning professional and amateur photographers. This year, the NC...
Warren McKinley Liner, 74, of Swansboro, passed away. A private celebration will be held at a later date. Mr. Liner is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Agnes Liner. He is survived by his wife, Sue Liner of the home, daughters, Heather Candelora of Winston Salem, NC, Jennifer...
MOREHEAD CITY — For all three days of the Big Rock Kids Tournament, the weigh station will be for more than just experienced anglers. Tournament Director Carlee Sharpe estimates there will be 500 youth anglers descending on Big Rock Landing, looking to learn the ropes of fishing with a fleet of instructors and volunteers ready to teach.
DOWN EAST — The Babe Ruth 10U District 5 Softball Tournament was held at Eastern Park in Smyrna on June 15-19 with the home team claiming the title. Six teams competed in the 10U division: Down East, Havelock, New Bern, Newport, Swansboro and Western Carteret. Down East opened the...
MOREHEAD CITY — The second-ever Big Rock Kids Tournament is all set to bring action back to the downtown weigh station this week. Three weeks after the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament rocked Big Rock Landing, fishing teams will once again swarm the site for a competition that starts Thursday and ends Saturday.
HAMPTON, Va. — The Marlins went into the Coastal Plain League All-Star break on a high note after mounting a four-run comeback Saturday to best the Peninsula Pilots 5-4. The Fish improved to 8-0 this season versus the Pilots. They moved to 7-3 in the second half of the...
HOLLY SPRINGS — The CPL East All-Stars lost a close 3-2 contest with the West All-Stars in Holly Springs on Sunday. The Morehead City Marlins had seven players and head coach Sam Carel in the dugout for the East team after finishing the first half of the Coastal Plain League (CPL) season with an 18-6 record.
Comments / 0