Good Shepherd Students Raise $22,283 for Kids Heart Challenge

Escape the heat this weekend by checking out some of these open houses!. 4532 Normandy Ave., Dallas. This home is like new, in pristine condition. Step inside to three stories of serene interiors featuring gleaming hardwoods and elevator service to all floors. Two lush lower terraces and a sunny second story terrace off of the primary suite. His-and-her baths as well as a generous closet, complete the primary suite. The well-equipped kitchen will delight the most avid of cooks. Secondary bedrooms are all en suite, one being on the first level. Large media playroom. Wonderful outdoor spaces surrounded by outstanding, thoughtfully manicured homes. Storage abounds with ample closets and extra space in the two-car garage to accommodate. Four bedrooms/four baths. $1.79 million. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open houses: Saturday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO