ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

British Open: Driving irons players might use at St. Andrews

By David Dusek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSDZs_0gbizsAt00
David Dusek/Golfweek

Most weeks on the PGA Tour, golfers can be rewarded for playing bomb-and-gouge-style golf, hitting tee shots as far as possible to set up short irons and wedges into the greens. With holes often cut just a few feet from the edges of greens or tucked behind bunkers, in the United States the pros play an aerial game.

For this week’s British Open, however, all eyes are on the Home of Golf, the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland. On that course and other seaside links courses, the game is different. The sandy soil drains amazingly fast and the wind typically howls, serving as the course’s primary defense. Tee shots hit high into the air with drivers and fairway woods can be pushed and pulled offline, then bounce and roll as far as 100 yards, bringing pot bunkers, knee-high fescue and gorse bushes into play. Distance is still rewarded, but control is critical and judging how far shots will roll is important.

And with very little rain in the forecast for the 150th Open Championship, conditions likely will be firm and fast, so many players may add a low-lofted driving iron to their bag.

Back in Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus’s days, 1-irons and 2-irons were muscleback blades, and being able to hit one solidly was a badge of honor. Today’s driving irons, however, are often hollow and in many cases have multimaterial constructions that help them deliver more ball speed. They are also more forgiving than anything the Hawk or the Golden Bear ever played.

While some players may opt for a game-improvement long iron or a long iron from a distance-enhancing, better-player’s set (Tiger Woods had two TaylorMade P•770 irons in the bag at the PGA Championship), there are several other driving irons and utility irons that could find their way into players’ bags this week at the Open Championship.

We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Callaway X Forged UT

Available as a 2-, 3- or 4-iron, the Callaway X Forged UT has 1025 mild-carbon steel in the chassis and a thin 17-4 stainless steel face. An internal tungsten weight lowers the center of gravity to make getting the ball airborne easier, but the ball flight is still lower than a hybrid or fairway wood. Urethane microspheres suspended in a foam-like material fill the inner chamber and soak up excessive vibrations. More …

Cobra King Utility Iron

Very few irons offer players and fitters the ability to adjust the club’s loft, but the Cobra King Utility iron – available as a 2-, 3- or 4-iron – has an adjustable hosel so the loft can be increased or decreased within a 3-degree range. The hollow-bodied design allowed designers to add tungsten to the back of the head to lower the center of gravity, while the forged, L-shaped face plate helps broaden the sweetspot. More …

Mizuno Pro Fli-Hi driving iron

Available as a 2-iron (16.5 degrees), 3-iron (19 degrees) or 4-iron (21.5 degrees), the Mizuno Pro Fli-Hi has the same MAS1C maraging stainless steel that Mizuno uses in its fairway woods and hybrids for extra ball speed. A 21-gram tungsten weight inside the hollow body encourages a higher ball flight, but this is a true driving iron for players who want a piercing, wind-cheating trajectory. More …

PXG 0311 X GEN5 driving iron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2THDAF_0gbizsAt00
PXG 0311 GEN5 driving irons (PXG)

Available only as an 18-degree 2-iron (but marked as an X), the PXG 0311 X GEN5 driving iron has many of the same technologies found in the rest of the GEN5 irons. The body is forged five times before the back area is milled, while tungsten weight screws are added to the heel and toe areas. The inner chamber is filled with a lightweight polymer that supports the ultra-thin face and soaks up excessive vibrations. More …

TaylorMade P•790 UDI

TaylorMade just released the Stealth UDI, but pros at St. Andrews are more likely to use this hollow-bodied driving iron because it has a slightly thinner sole and topline, making it more visually appealing to better players. Available only as a 17-degree 2-iron, the club has the same SpeedFoam Air, L-shaped forged 4140 stainless steel face and 8620 carbon-steel body as the standard P•790 irons, along with a Speed Pocket slot in the sole. More …

Titleist U•505 utility irons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eQB0Z_0gbizsAt00
Titleist U505 utility club (David Dusek/Golfweek)

The U•505 (available as a 1- through 4-iron) has a wide sole and a forged SUP-10 stainless steel face shaped like an L that wraps under the leading edge, which allows the face to flex more efficiently on low-struck shots. Its internal Max Impact system helps the hitting area snap back faster to create more ball speed. Tungsten weights in the heel and toe increase stability. More …

Wilson Staff Model utility iron

This club is available as a 2-iron (18 degrees), 3-iron (21 degrees) and 4-iron (24 degrees) and has a hollow-bodied design that allows the face to flex more efficiently for increased ball speed, along with a weight screw in the sole that pulls down the center of gravity. More …

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Hits the Golf Course in Skinny Jeans in Scotland

Erica Herman touched down in Scotland with boyfriend Tiger Woods on Monday, supporting him during the 150th Open tournament at the St. Andrews Old Course. While arriving at the course for the tournament’s practice round with Woods, Herman kept warm in a mint green sweatshirt. Giving the athleisure a light-hearted finish were white jeans. Completing her outfit was a set of sunglasses, diamond stud earrings and a neon green handbag. Woods was dressed for the course in a white cap, dark blue Nike polo and navy trousers.
TENNIS
FanSided

How much does it cost to play golf at St. Andrews?

St. Andrews is a bucket list course for the most avid golfers, and it’s a public golf course, so anyone can play there. One of the best things about this year’s Open Championships venue is that St. Andrews is a public course. Anyone who wants to take a...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Video Of Phil Mickelson At Open Championship Going Viral

The 150th Open Championship tees off from St. Andrews in just a few hours, leaving the best players in the world not much time to practice. Among those who will be on the course this weekend is Phil Mickelson. The lefty has been dominating headlines since he defected the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' former mistress Rachel Uchitel planning "tell-all" memoir

Tiger Woods’ former mistress Rachel Uchitel is reportedly working on an explosive “tell-all memoir” about her affair with the big cat, despite previously signing an $8million non-disclosure agreement promising her silence. According to a report by Page Six, Uchitel, now a nightclub manager who was linked with...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Hogan
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Tiger Woods
golfmagic.com

Sir Nick Faldo: Open champions "in tears" as Jack Nicklaus says goodbye

Sir Nick Faldo has revealed Jack Nicklaus left the past champions of The Open in tears as he bid farewell to the major. On Tuesday, the past champions that included legendary players such as Tom Watson, Gary Player, Tiger Woods and Nicklaus all gathered at The Home of Golf to feast before the 150th Open.
GOLF
The Independent

The Open 2022: When does it start, how to watch, TV information and St Andrews odds

It’s The Open 2022 and St Andrews hosts the 150th edition on the historic Old Course. Tiger Woods is back, Rory McIlroy enters the week as favourite and defending champion Collin Morikawa is among a star-studded field looking to create more history at the Home of Golf.Jack Nicklaus once said “your career is not complete unless you’ve won an Open Championship at the Home of Golf” and Woods admitted he agrees as he bids to ignite the latest stage of an incredible comeback after missing the US Open due to the lingering effects of that serious car crash in...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Stunned By Ernie Els' Performance On Thursday

The 150th playing of the Open Championship teed off earlier Thursday morning with the best players in the world taking to one of the most iconic courses in the world: St. Andrews. Among those on the course today was Ernie Els, a two-time Open Champion. Those wins came in 2002...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Andrews#British Open#Iron#Open Championship#The Home Of Golf
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 highest-ranked golfers who missed the cut at 2022 British Open

Tiger Woods’ inspiring and anticipated return to the Old Course at St. Andrews ended with a 36-hole total of 9 over, ending his run at the 2022 British Open after two days. While Woods is not ranked among the world’s best golfers (currently 229th), his legendary status will always overshadow the computer’s data and create a whirlwind of buzz. He joins a list of big-time names who won’t be teeing it up during the weekend.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Charles Barkley confirms future meeting with LIV Golf: 'You’ve got to always look at every opportunity that’s available'

LIV Golf has its eyes on a basketball Hall of Famer for their next addition to the broadcast lineup. Charles Barkley, an 11-time All-Star in the NBA and current analyst for TNT, recently said on the Pat McAfee Show in regards to PGA Tour players taking LIV Golf money that, “If somebody gave me $200 million I’d kill a relative.”
NBA
thecomeback.com

LIV golfers voice frustrations with British Open treatment

One of golf’s most prestigious events is set to kick off on Thursday with the British Open, and the major topic surrounding the event has been the 23 LIV Golf players who are in the field. LIV has been the talking point of the sport for months now so...
GOLF
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: John Daly strutting around the Old Course in Hooters pants will make you proud to be an American

Earlier this year, we brought you news of lil’ John Daly’s NIL deal with Hooters. It was a match made in heaven, a reunion of America’s two first families at long last, and Big John wasted no time making the most of the fertile new partnership. First, he was seen ducking the media and b-lining straight for the nearest Hooters/casino following his first round at Southern Hills back in May.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

The Open 2022 tee times: Full schedule for Round 3 at St Andrews including Rory McIlroy

Cameron Smith lit up St Andrews in bright afternoon sunshine to lead The Open 2022, while Tiger Woods missed the cut and waved goodbye during an emotional stroll down the 18th at St Andrews.Rory McIlroy is still in the hunt at -10, three behind Australian Smith (-13), who birdied his first three holes and picked up three more shots before sinking a long snaking eagle putt on the 14th green on the way to a flawless 64.Overnight leader Cameron Young is the closest challenger on 11 under, two shots ahead of Dustin Johnson. While world number one Scottie Scheffler was...
GOLF
Outsider.com

Phil Mickelson Responds to Tiger Woods’ Negative Comments About LIV Golf: ‘I Certainly Respect His Opinion’

The golfing world was aflame earlier this week when Tiger Woods shared his thoughts on LIV Golf prior to one of his practice rounds at The Open Championship. “What these players are doing for guaranteed money, what’s the incentive to practice?” Woods said on Tuesday. “What’s the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt? You’re just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes. They’re playing blaring music and have all these atmospheres that are different.”
GOLF
The Spun

Nick Faldo Shares Emotional Message: Golf World Reacts

The 2022 Open Championship was already going to be a special week for the world of golf. But an emotional message from three-time Open winner Nick Faldo has made it all the more incredible. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Faldo revealed that during the Champions Dinner, golf icon Jack Nicklaus...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

British Open executive issues warning to LIV Golf

If LIV Golf players don’t feel very welcome at the 150th British Open, the organizers of the storied event have made it clear that things can get even less hospitable for those who play in the Saudi-backed league. R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers spoke Wednesday ahead of the 150th...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

129K+
Followers
174K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy