With temperatures rising, many Wisconsin residents are cranking up their AC more regularly. But for large swaths of the population, that creates financial burden. "If you are struggling to pay your energy bill and your home is inefficient, you are essentially on a hamster wheel that you might not ever get off," Wisconsin Public Service Commission Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq said at a press conference Tuesday.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO