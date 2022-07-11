ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Educator appreciation and preview night Aug. 18 at Mesa Arts Center

Apache Junction Independent
Apache Junction Independent
 4 days ago

Reset, recharge and reimagine with Mesa Arts Center as it celebrates teachers and the start of a new school year.

An educator appreciation and preview night is 4:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St.

Reserve a spot for educator appreciation and preview night at MesaArtsCenter.com/edappreciation.

“We’re very excited to bring ‘educator preview night’ back as an in-person event to share all the exciting arts and classroom experiences Mesa Arts Center has to offer, but above all, we look forward to having the opportunity to express our gratitude for the tremendous work teachers do throughout the school year at what we hope is a fun and meaningful event for educators,” Sarah Dolens-Moon, senior program assistant, said in a release.

There will be a special interactive performance, rejuvenating demonstrations and raffle prizes for attendees.

Attend to:

  • Find out about the variety of virtual art studio experiences you can create for your students;
  • Get your students excited about writing with Project Lit, an out-of-school time program that uses poetry, spoken word and hip hop to promote literacy & activate social and emotional learning with young and emerging adults;
  • Bring renowned Cellist Zuill Bailey to your school with a dynamic Concert 101 experience for your students. Zuill will guide students through classical music and concert-going etiquette. Mesa Public School Teachers will receive early booking priority the night of the event for Zuill in school engagements;
  • Preview exceptional education opportunities from the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum; and
  • Learn how to bring MAC’s mobile arts-based engagement lab to your school events.

Mesa Arts Center, owned and operated by the city of Mesa, is home to four theaters, five art galleries and 14 art studios. Go to mesaartscenter.com.

