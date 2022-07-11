Golden Knights Draft Analysis Part 3: Hemmerling

The Vegas Golden Knights selected six prospects in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Golden Knights insider Gary Lawless caught up with TSN analyst and scout Craig Button on Saturday to go over every single one of Vegas' selections.

The following is Button's analysis on the Golden Knights' fifth-round pick, forward Ben Hemmerling:

"He would've got drafted higher if Everett would have gone deeper in the playoffs. Big upset by the Vancouver Giants. ... I keep going back to players who have missed time playing. So you're not just missing time playing, you're missing those opportunities to challenge yourself. Some of the best learning experiences are when you've gone through and go, 'OK, I didn't have success there, but now I'm learning; I know what I'm trying to do here.'

"Every time you watch [Everett] play, you can see [that] progression in his game, and that's why I say if that team would've gone deeper, you would've seen more of that and he would've gone higher in the draft. He gets an opportunity -- Dennis Williams is a really good coach at Everett; he knows how to work with players and help them get better, and I think you get him in that spot, just let him keep playing, let him keep going, and away he goes."

Button added how crucial it is for prospects to display their game in playoff games.

"We know the intensity's high in terms of the physical play, but they defend hard and they defend fiercely," Botton said. "So if you're a goal-scorer and you're an offensive player, you've got to find a way to understand what you're up against and then find a way to have success facing that. So those are hugely beneficial for any young player to go through -- what we call -- the playoff battles, but they're developmental areas that really help a player continue to launch upward."

Unfortunately the video from Golden Knights Twitter was cut short just before Button spoke on Vegas' seventh-round pick, defenseman Abram Wiebe.

Wiebe is a University of North Dakota commit, who had 42 points for the British Columbia Hockey League's Chilliwack Chiefs last season.

