Brazil opposition party official shot dead after man invades his 50th birthday party and shouts 'This is Bolsonaro' as pre-election political violence escalates

This is the moment a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro shot dead a local opposition official at his 50th birthday party on Saturday.

Marcelo Arruda, a municipal guard and Workers' Party (PT) official, was celebrating his birthday with friends and family in the southern Brazilian state of Paraná, when Jorge Guaranho entered the locale and allegedly shot him.

Guaranho was shot during the assault and remained hospitalized in intensive care.

A surveillance camera showed Guaranho arriving outside the building where he confronted Arruda and threatened him and his guests.

Guaranho shouted 'this is Bolsonaro,' according to a police report.

Andre Alliana, a friend of Arruda who was at the party, told Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo that Guaranho said, 'I am going to come back and I'm going to kill you all.'

Aluizio Palmar, a journalist at the party, told Reuters that Guaranho arrived and started screaming in support of Bolsonaro, describing him as a 'legend.'

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT

Marcelo Arruda was shot dead at his 50th birthday party Saturday in Paraná, Brazil. Arruda, an official for the opposition Workers' Party, was killed by Jorge Guaranho, an ardent supporter of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro

Jorge Guaranho (right) poses with federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (left), the son of the President Jair Bolsonaro. Guaranho was wounded Saturday after he shot dead Marcelo Arruda, an official with the opposition Workers' Party

Surveillance camera still image of Jorge Guaranho (left) as he pulls out a gun while a woman tries to stop him before he fired two shots inside the venue where he murdered Marcelo Arruda

A woman (left) rushes towards Jorge Guaranho (center) while he aims his gun at Marcel Arruda (bottom right)

A second video showed Guaranho, who according to Alliana did not know Arruda and was not invited to the party, driving up to the building and being confronted by a woman who pleaded him to stop before he pulled out his gun.

Guaranho fired two shots and ran into the building.

A video camera located inside the birthday venue shows Guaranho running inside before he was tackled by the woman after Arruda was shot and fell to the ground.

Guaranho was able to fire another shot, but Arruda somehow managed to respond with several shots, including one that struck Guaranho and knocked him off his feet.

Arruda rolled on the floor as a woman came to his aid while two other men kicked Guaranho.

Marcelo Arruda themed his 50th birthday bash around former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula, who is challenging right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro in October's general elections

The death of Arruda, whose birthday party was themed after former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula, augurs badly ahead of an October general election amid intense political polarization in Brazil.

Bolsonaro, who has long railed against Lula and his allies, has floated the idea of not accepting any election loss, citing unfounded claims of election fraud and problems with Brazil's widely respected electronic voting system.

'Another dear comrade passed away this morning, a victim of intolerance, hatred and political violence,' said the PT's national president, Gleisi Hoffmann, in a statement.

Guaranho, an ardent supporter of right-wing President Bolsonaro, described himself on his Twitter biography as a conservative and Christian who equaled gun ownership to self-defense and opposed abortion and drug use.

Bolsonaro's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Relatives and friends of Marcelo Arruda, a supporter of Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula, who was killed by an alleged supporter of Brazilian President Bolsonaro, mourn next to his coffin Sunday

On social media, Bolsonaro repeated a 2018 post 'refusing support from those who practice violence against opponents.'

'I ask these types of people, for consistency, to change sides and support the left,' Bolsonaro said in the tweet.

A Genial/Quaest poll released on Wednesday showed Lula with 45 percent voter support in a first-round vote, a 14 percentage point lead over his far-right rival, with Bolsonaro up one point from his 30 percent support level in June.

In an expected run-off, Lula is seen winning with a narrower 19 percentage point gap - taking 53 percent of the vote versus 34 percent percent for Bolsonaro, the poll said.