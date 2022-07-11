Man Shot & Killed In Portland’s 45th Homicide

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of attempted murder. Multnomah County District Attorney Office says Eric A. Coon, 25, was sitting in a car in Jan. 2021 with his then partner and one other passenger. After getting into an argument with his partner, Coon got out of the vehicle before shooting his partner and the vehicle’s other passenger both in their heads.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO