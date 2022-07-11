Man Shot & Killed In Portland’s 45th Homicide

GRESHAM, Ore. — One person was shot in a drive-by early Friday morning. Somebody in a car fired several gunshots at a home on NE Division Street near Paloma Avenue around 1:00am. The victim is expected to survive. The shooter may have been driving a silver Pontiac Grand Am.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland woman is seeking answers after her husband was shot and killed right in front of her as they were coming back from a day trip to the coast. Oregon State Police say the shooting happened along Hwy. 18 in Polk County on Wednesday night around 9 p.m. near Milepost 15.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who was shot and killed after a suspected road rage incident Wednesday in Polk County has been identified. The Oregon State Police said 45-year-old Dennis Anderson was driving with Brandy Goldsbury, 46, along Highway 18 when he pulled over to let a driver pass.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two firefighters were injured while putting out a house fire in Northwest Portland on Friday morning. A home on NW Eloise Lane just off Cornell Road caught fire around 10:00am. Officials have not said how the firefighters were injured.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of attempted murder. Multnomah County District Attorney Office says Eric A. Coon, 25, was sitting in a car in Jan. 2021 with his then partner and one other passenger. After getting into an argument with his partner, Coon got out of the vehicle before shooting his partner and the vehicle’s other passenger both in their heads.
PORTLAND, Ore. — An elderly man has died two weeks after being viciously beaten in an unprovoked attack in downtown Portland. 82-year-old Donald Pierce and 88-year-old Allen Lichtenstein were assaulted at Southwest 5th and Hall on the evening of June 25th. Police said on Tuesday that Pierce died at the hospital last week.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man riding his bicycle died in a crash in North Portland on Sunday night. 70-year-old Martin Crommie was hit by a car at North Juneau Street and Chautauqua Boulevard around 10:15pm. The Major Crash Team says Crommie was riding an e-bike northbound in traffic, pulled...
REDMOND, OR -- A Bend man faces charges after drug detectives say he tried to throw fake fentanyl pills from his moving car before a traffic stop. The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team pulled over 41-year-old Michael Hollibaugh early Friday morning on Highway 97 after detectives say he was identified as a trafficker, bringing fentanyl from the Portland area to the High Desert for distribution.
POLK COUNTY, OR (July 15, 2022) - The Oregon State Police on Friday, July 15, 2022 released the names of the victims from Wednesday's fatal shooting on Highway 18 in Polk County, Oregon. The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting was the result of a suspected road rage incident. UPDATE: The...
SALEM, Ore. — A teenage boy wanted in two shootings was shot and killed by Salem Police officers late Wednesday afternoon after they say he pulled a gun and shot an officer. Officers were attempting to arrest the suspect for his involvement in the March 18th shooting at the Salem Center Mall that wounded another juvenile boy and the June 13th shooting downtown in the parking lot next to Columbia Bank that injured a 20-year-old man.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help locating a missing 4-year-old believed to be at risk. Officials say Bianka Evenson, 4, disappeared July 8 with her mother, Monika Jones. ODHS says they are believed to be somewhere in southeast Portland and spend time around homeless camps at Laurelhurst Park and Sewallcrest Park.
TIGARD, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect is still on the loose after an armed robbery at a Tigard business on Thursday, authorities say. According to Tigard Police Department, officers were called to a business on 13100 block of Southwest Pacific Highway shortly before 2:45 p.m. Police say employees reported a man robbed them at gunpoint.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are asking the public for help in finding the person who shot at a couple sleeping in their car in Southeast Portland three years ago, seriously injuring one of them. On April 23, 2019, officers responded to a reported shooting around 8:45 p.m. near...
(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, July 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland man's murder conviction overturned after prosecutors struck jury members due to race.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Vancouver woman was severely injured in a hit-and-run crash a week ago in Southwest Portland. On July 7, deputies said 72-year-old Diana Petty was crossing Southwest Barnes Road near Providence St. Vincent Medical Center when she was hit by a driver who ran a red light.
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Police believe a man who died in Hillsboro early Monday morning was shot. 40-year-old Juan Moncivais was found dead in the parking lot of a strip mall that houses several businesses at Southeast 11th and Walnut Street just after midnight. The autopsy will determine whether he...
