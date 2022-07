AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox — pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40. MASON CITY — The Newman baseball team on Wednesday afternoon learned their draw for the Class 1A state baseball tournament next week. The 2nd-ranked Knights are also the second seed in the tournament and will face unranked Lisbon in the 1A quarterfinals on Monday night at 7 o’clock at Merchants Park in Carroll. Lisbon is 24-5 and qualified for the state tournament by knocking off 5th-ranked Don Bosco 16-14 in the substate round on Tuesday night. Newman comes in with a record of 32-3. You can hear the Newman-Lisbon Class 1A state quarterfinal game on Monday night on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting at around 6:45 with the pre-game and the first pitch scheduled for 7 o’clock.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO