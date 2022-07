DES MOINES — A new survey finds Iowa’s hotels lost nearly 10,000 jobs during the pandemic and almost 2000 of those jobs have yet to return. Jenn Clark Fugolo, spokeswoman for the American Hotel & Lodging Association, says it’s a challenge the industry is facing not just in Iowa, but nationwide. “We recently did a survey among AHLA members and 97% of hoteliers said that they’re experiencing a staffing shortage and nearly 50% say it’s severe,” Fugolo says. “Also consider at the macro level that the labor force participation rate, just in general, is not where it was pre pandemic.”

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO