Currituck officials encourage community to report acts of vandalism following rash of damage to County property

M.J. Baer, U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port, released the following Marine Safety Information Bulletin on Tuesday, July 12, 2022:. The United States Coast Guard has designated span 32, between bents 31 and 32, as a temporary navigation span for the Marc Basnight Bridge (NC-12) over Oregon Inlet, mile 0.5, between Rodanthe and Nags Head, Dare County, NC. Span 34 was previously designated as the temporary navigation span; encroaching shoaling prompted a change in designation for the safety of all boaters.
