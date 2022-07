The 55th annual Murfreesboro Antique Show and Sale is returning to the Middle Tennessee Expo Center at 1660 Middle Tennessee Boulevard this weekend, July 15 through July 17. Guest’s will be able to browse through aisle after aisle of antique furniture, signs, advertising pieces from the 1950’s, vintage jewelry, pottery, paintings and more! One of Murfreesboro’s longest lasting traditions, both those who have long loved antiques and vintage and those who have just gotten interested need to stop by and take a peek at some of the finest offerings from around the country.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO