WENATCHEE — Firefighters responded to two suspicious fires Thursday morning, one in Wenatchee and one in East Wenatchee about 30 minutes apart. Chelan County Fire District 1 told NewsRadio 560 KPQ that the first fire was reported at about 6:30 a.m. near the George Sellar Bridge in East Wenatchee and moving toward Fred Meyer. Witnesses reported seeing a man in the area of where the fire was started but the man was not located.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO