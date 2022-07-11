ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IGN x Green Man Gaming Summer Giveaway Rules

By Christi Townsend
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. IGN x Green Man Gaming Summer Giveaway (the “Sweepstakes”) is governed by these official rules (the “Sweepstakes Rules”). The Sweepstakes begins on July 11, 2022 at 12 PM ET and ends on...

Pokemon GO Starly Community Day July 2022

The Pokémon GO July Community Day takes place on July 17, 2022, between 11:00 a.m and 2:00 p.m local time. During this event, Starly will spawn more often, and there will be an increased chance of finding shiny Starly. Here's everything you need to know about the Pokemon GO...
Flame On: Show Us Your Fire In-Game Photography

Welcome to our new Photo Mode format where we ask the community (and our staff) to round up some of the best screenshots you've got. Our previous Photo mode's subject was "heroes" and we wanted to see the most heroic screenshots. We were looking for shots of you triumphant on top of a pile of your enemies' corpses, rescuing an NPC, or striking your best pose after a well-fought battle and you did not disappoint. Here are our favorites from last month submitted by you, the community.
Exclusive: Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho: Live-Action Manga Adaptation Reveals its Star

Netflix has found the star of its upcoming live-action adaptation of classic manga Yu Yu Hakusho. IGN can exclusively reveal that the main character, Yusuke Urameshi, will be played by Tokyo Revengers' Takumi Kitamura. Netflix announced the adaptation last year, which will present a new version of the 1990 manga...
Collei Ascension Materials Guide

Her ascension and talent materials haven't been officially announced yet, but unconfirmed reports obtained from the 3.0 Beta report she will use several materials which are exclusive to the Sumeru region, including Rukkhashava Mushrooms that can only be found lying around in Sumeru and Majestic Hooked Beak which is a boss drop from Sumeru. If this information is correct, the only things you can pre-farm for Collei are the gems and the mora used to level her up.
The 12 Best Prime Day Deals Under £25 in the UK Right Now

Prime Day is now into its second day. There are few better times throughout the year to grab yourself some top-quality savings on all your favourite games, accessories, and hardware. For starters, you can currently get a PS5 compatible 1GB SSD with Heatsink for just £99, that's a crazy good deal, do not miss out on this one. There is also an amazing offer on Amazon gift cards where you can top up by £80 and get £9 free.
BMW Takes Inspiration From Video Games With Bizarre Microtransactions

German automotive manufacturers BMW has announced a rather strange subscription model involving the use of heated seats in the cars they manufacture. According to a report by The Verge, BMW will now offer a monthly subscription charge for customers to use the heated seats functionality in their cars. And no, it doesn't involve replacing any of the seats. Instead, the monthly subscription fee will remove the software block that prevents drivers and passengers from using a functionality that is already present in the car.
Chapter 15 - A Clash of Ambition

Piece of an Old Note: Inside the Command Center on the end of the Battle Suggestions table. Hubert: Say something even though you don’t know. Linhardt: Proclaim you’ll deal with anything that comes up. Caspar: Speculate how this will affect Caspar. Bernadetta: Reassure her. Dorothea: Say it doesn’t...
New Lawsuit Argues That Skittles Contain Toxins

Candy is not, shall we say, the healthiest of foods. That, at least, isn’t a subject around which there is much debate. If you eat candy regularly, it’s probably going to have an adverse effect on your health — in much the same way that consuming substantial quantities of anything abounding with sugar and chemicals isn’t a great idea.
How to Cancel Your Amazon Prime Membership and Subscriptions

Looking to cancel your Amazon Prime Membership or some subscriptions? Despite the many benefits, like free 2-day shipping and Amazon Prime Video, there are a quite a few reasons why you may be wanting to put an end to your affiliation with Amazon. Whether you're trying to save money or just cancel your free trial after Prime Day, we've got you covered with step-by-step instructions.
Prey For The Devil - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Prey For The Devil, an upcoming horror movie starring Jacqueline Byers, Colin Salmon, Christian Navarro, Nicholas Ralph, Ben Cross, and Virginia Madsen. In response to a global rise in demonic possessions, the Catholic Church reopens exorcism schools to train priests in the Rite of Exorcism....
American Carnage - Review

American Carnage is in theaters and available on demand on July 15, 2022. Diego Hallivis’ American Carnage gets its name from a deplorable Donald Trump quote uttered during his 16-minute inauguration speech in which he used "American Carnage" to describe everything that wasn't his ideal America: the one where wealthy white socialites can close borders to "outsiders," breed putrid misogyny, and uphold the systemic racism instituted by our forefathers. I say this to set the mood of Diego and Julio Hallivis' screenplay, which carries momentum from Jordan Peele's Get Out into problems surrounding ICE raids and xenophobia. Their main character flaunts bedroom posters of Peele's Us and Joe Cornish's Attack the Block to convey the film's themes early. That rage against rusted American ideal machines powers this scrappy-with-attitude horror flick about what it feels like to have your lives dictated by crooked government agendas.
