IGN x Green Man Gaming Summer Giveaway Rules

American Carnage is in theaters and available on demand on July 15, 2022. Diego Hallivis’ American Carnage gets its name from a deplorable Donald Trump quote uttered during his 16-minute inauguration speech in which he used "American Carnage" to describe everything that wasn't his ideal America: the one where wealthy white socialites can close borders to "outsiders," breed putrid misogyny, and uphold the systemic racism instituted by our forefathers. I say this to set the mood of Diego and Julio Hallivis' screenplay, which carries momentum from Jordan Peele's Get Out into problems surrounding ICE raids and xenophobia. Their main character flaunts bedroom posters of Peele's Us and Joe Cornish's Attack the Block to convey the film's themes early. That rage against rusted American ideal machines powers this scrappy-with-attitude horror flick about what it feels like to have your lives dictated by crooked government agendas.

MOVIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO