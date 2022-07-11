When can you use a pill to treat COVID-19?

The government has been urged to tackle a stalling vaccine uptake as data shows millions of people aged over 50 have yet to receive a Covid-19 booster jab.In the wake of the government’s announcement that autumn Covid booster jab will be offered to all over-50s, scientists warned that pockets of the older population are already growing vulnerable to Covid due to incomplete vaccine protection.The experts also criticised ministers for “mixed messages,” and accused them of fuelling “dangerous complacency” among the public by insisting the pandemic is over.Figures from the UK Health Security Agency show that 16 per cent of over-50s...

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 59 MINUTES AGO