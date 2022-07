Walking around her new Music Compound MAN in East County, owner Jenny Townsend envisioned the flurry of activity taking place once the facility opens for lessons Aug. 1. Townsend looked toward the 13 studios in the 4,500-square-foot facility and thought about a student and teacher practicing scales on the piano in one room. She imagined the Kidz Rock program in full swing in another studio. She even visualized kids hanging out in the new teen lounge before their lessons begin.

