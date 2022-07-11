ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Londonderry, NH

Mailbox broken into at NH post office

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

Mailbox broken into at Londonderry, NH post office 00:20

LONDONDERRY, N.H. -- Police are asking the public for help after someone broke into a mailbox over the weekend at a Londonderry, New Hampshire post office.

Photos show the damaged drop-off mailbox at the 86 Nashua Road post office. Police reported receiving a call about "suspicious activity" at the post office, and believe the break-in happened between 3:45 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone who has any information or saw what happened is asked to call police at 603-432-1118.

