POCATELLO, Idaho (KXPI) – Their mission is to take care of our elderly. The seniors need socialization and a healthy meal. Eyewitness News 3 anchor Todd Kunz dropped by the Pocatello Senior Activity Center to see the response, and to Pay It Forward. When you step inside the building around lunchtime, here is what you’ll find, friendly faces enjoying daily lunch together. It is a time to socialize and take part in other fun activities. It’s a big crowd that shows up each weekday.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO