This sweet girl is Delilah! She has been with our shelter for a few months now because when she came in she had a broken front foot. She ended up in a wonderful foster home for about 8 weeks while it healed and is now back at the shelter looking for a home if her own! She is about 2 years old and is ok with some other dogs so she will need to meet them first. She will need a home that is cat free. Stop in and meet her soon!

LINCOLN COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO