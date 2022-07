Just after 7:30 pm last night, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to 113th S. near Pinehurst Dr. for a vehicle that had overturned and landed in a canal. The vehicle had been called in by witnesses as a possible intoxicated driver just prior to it leaving the roadway and overturning into a canal full of water. Several witnesses and arriving Deputies were able to get in...

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID ・ 18 HOURS AGO