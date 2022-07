Ireland captain Johnny Sexton said "it doesn't get much better than this" after his side beat the All Blacks 32-22 in the third and final Test on Saturday, becoming the first touring team in the professional era to win a series on New Zealand soil. It completed just the sixth series win by a visiting team in New Zealand and the first since France prevailed 2-0 in 1994.

