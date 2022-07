Every summer, visitors from downstate come to Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. But this year, some of those visitors have hooves – and they’ll eat anything. On a sunny summer morning, Amy McIntyre and 19 of her goats walk around a historic farm in Port Oneida. They’re here to eat invasive plants — and along the way they’ll provide job opportunities to local teens.

