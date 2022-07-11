Marion County resident says noisy planes are affecting sleep
It’s not fair for hundreds of Weirsdale residents to be cheated out of sleep on weekdays, weekends, and holidays so a Love’s Landing wannabe World War II...www.ocala-news.com
hello that air field has been there forever. move if you don't like it. they aren't keeping you up at night.
Seems they are flying during the day, so I would think what they are doing is legal
I love watching the stunt planes, great entertainment. People will always find something to complain about. Are they going after the bombing range next? how about fireworks are your neighbor who plays their music too loud. Seriously folks we moved out here for peace and quiet, an airplane in the sky isn't causing too much drama. I actually find our thunderstorms are tenfold louder.
