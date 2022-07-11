ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Jane Foster Is a Hero in the MCU — With or Without Mjolnir

By Monita Mohan
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: The following contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.In Thor: Love and Thunder, Jane Foster — sorry, Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) — takes on a new mantle, Mighty Thor. She is seen wielding Mjolnir like a pro, taking on the villainous Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) and...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

How Does the ‘Ms. Marvel' Season Finale Connect to Captain Marvel?

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the season of Ms. Marvel.There was never really a question of if Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) would be connected to the MCU’s version of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and her journey to become Ms. Marvel, but rather how and when their stories would collide. Before the first season of Ms. Marvel even premiered on Disney+, Kamala’s inclusion in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels was announced, and in the comics, the character is a massive Carol superfan. While Season 1 focused most of its six-episode runtime on Kamala’s story (and rightfully so), the series still managed to give us some important connections to our favorite cosmic-powered Avenger.
TV SERIES
Collider

Enjoy That 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Mid-Credits Reveal? Check Out These Comics For More

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder. For fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sometimes the anticipation of what is to come clouds the excitement of what they just saw on the screen. The Marvel post-credit scene has become a phenomenon onto itself and Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder is no different. The Thor character has become one of Marvel’s most important, and the way Chris Hemsworth has made the hero his own has helped to build a deep connection between him and Marvel fans.
COMICS
Collider

'Secret Headquarters' Trailer Sees Owen Wilson Getting His Superhero On

Paramount+ released today the trailer for its upcoming family and action film Secret Headquarters. The story centers around a group of kids who manage to find the hideout of the world’s most famous and powerful superhero, who happens to be one of the kids' fathers. The Earth defender is played by Owen Wilson (Loki), who dons an Iron Man-like suit. The problem is, as the kids try out his technological gadgets, they end up having to become superheroes themselves when the secret hiding spot comes under fire from attacking villains. The movie is set to premiere next month.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Christopher Eccleston
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Natalie Portman
Collider

'Uncoupled' Trailer Throws Neil Patrick Harris Back Into the Dating World in His Mid-40s

In the TV world, we’ve moved way past coming out stories and the “bury the gays” trope, which means the LGBTQIA+ community can finally enjoy some movies and series that aren’t horribly sad. This is the case with Uncoupled, a new comedy series starring Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother) as a man in his mid-40s that suddenly finds himself alone again after the end of a 17-year relationship. Back into the bachelor life of New York City, he’ll have to learn how to be single after almost two decades out of the dating world.
MOVIES
Collider

An Ode to 'The Sopranos' Paulie "Walnuts" Gualtieri

Last week, the world received the devastatingly sad news that Tony Sirico, aged 79, had passed away. Known as a talented actor, friend and colleague, Sirico’s death will certainly leave its mark on the world. The actor appeared in all six seasons of The Sopranos, starring alongside James Gandolfini (Tony Soprano), with his character, Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, long-remaining a beloved fan favorite.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Martin Lawrence Confirms 'Bad Boys 4' Is Still Moving Forward With Will Smith Attached

In the wake of the controversies surrounding his co-star in the Bad Boys franchise, Martin Lawrence has sounded out a positive note regarding the future of the franchise’s next installment, Bad Boys 4. After two previous outings as Miami Police detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey, Lawrence and co-star Will Smith teamed up in 2020 for the third installment of the action-comedy franchise.
MOVIES
Collider

'Top Gun: Maverick' Sinks 'Titanic's Record as Highest Domestic-Grossing Film in Paramount's History

Top Gun: Maverick has officially soared past not only the rest of its box office competition, but the rest of its competition at Paramount Pictures across the studio’s entire 110-year history. Paramount has just announced that the high-flying sequel to 1986’s Top Gun is officially their number one top domestic grossing film of all time, bringing in $601.9 million at the domestic box office and surpassing one of the most iconic films of all time: Titanic.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Film Star
Collider

How to Watch 'Resident Evil': When and Where Is the Series Streaming Online?

Anybody who calls themselves a fan of horror video games has more than likely heard the words Resident Evil. When the first game hit consoles all the way back in 1996, game enthusiasts everywhere picked up almost immediately that this soon-to-be prolific series was the making of something else entirely. A tense, claustrophobic survival experience where the player must use their resources wisely to escape a contained environment that has been overrun with zombies and other monstrous creations. Years later, the series is still going strong to this very day, with the most recent entry, Resident Evil: VIllage, receiving rave reviews and a warm welcome from the dedicated community.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Samaritan': Sylvester Stallone Action Thriller Receives New Poster & Images

Our favorite action hero is back. Sylvester Stallone stars in the new action-thriller Samaritan from Amazon Prime coming this August. In a press release, the streamer released a new poster and first-look images of the upcoming film. The plot for Samaritan is revealed through the eyes of thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary...
MOVIES
Collider

How 'Ghostwatch' Fooled an Entire Nation

Ghostwatch was a 90-minute TV special presented as a piece of live television that aired on the BBC on Halloween night in 1992, and despite the fact that there were some pre-credits, many viewers were fooled into believing it was real. The premise saw a ghost investigation spiral out of control with increasingly terrifying results. No one could have prepared for the impact it would go on to have on British audiences, least of all writer Stephen Volk. When he first concocted the idea for Ghostwatch, it was intended to be a six-part series.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

How to Watch 'Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris': Is the Period Comedy Drama Streaming or in Theaters?

The story of Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris is a familiar one that has been told many times, but somehow it manages to retain freshness each time a new iteration is served to movie lovers. The summer movie is based upon Paul Gallico’s 1958 bestseller novel of the same title, Mrs. ‘Arris Goes to Paris which is the first of what became a beloved novel series of four books with each chronicling Mrs. Arris’ adventurous sojourn to a different place – Paris, New York, Parliament, and Moscow. The first adaptation of the novel came as a Studio One TV series released in the same year the book was published. A West German TV film followed before Angela Lansbury’s 1992 TV movie version with Lansbury doubling as the lead and co-producer and her son Anthony Shaw serving as the director.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Collider

Netflix's ‘Persuasion’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Jane Austen Adaptation?

Film and television adaptations of Jane Austen’s novels have never been out of production, and it’s easy to see why. Guaranteed to entertain are her strong, forward-thinking female protagonists and well-considered characters, always paired with a tense and engaging meet-cute, as well as the dominating familial obligations and class expectations ever getting in the way. Persuasion, the most recent of Austen’s work to be given adapted is focused on a family with dwindling wealth, a lack of a sufficient long-term solution to their situation, and meddling family members whose behaviors come in between a wholesome young love.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Ms. Marvel': What Happened to Kamran?

Ms. Marvel aired its sixth and final episode last July 13, filled with incredible teamwork, heart-to-heart talks, and stunning revelations about the characters—all of which made up a truly cosmic finale. But besides getting to see Kamala's (Iman Vellani) marvelous journey as a hero, viewers also get to witness the evolution of Kamran (Rish Shah), who turns out to have a pretty important role in the show by the end.
TV SERIES
Collider

Chris Evans Explains Why He Misses his iPhone 6S, Just Like We Do

Last month, Chris Evans revealed on Twitter and Instagram that he had finally said farewell to his trusty iPhone 6S, which rightfully surprised fans since that particular model of the iPhone came out all the way back in 2014. Yes, Evans had been holding onto an outdated iPhone model for almost eight years! But who could blame him? The last six models of the iPhone have been great and all, but the iPhone 6s really was the best model. Naturally, when Collider's own Steve Weintraub caught up with Evans to talk about The Gray Man, his dearly departed iPhone came up in the conversation.
CELL PHONES
Collider

'Black Panther 2': Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He Won't Be In 'Wakanda Forever'

Contrary to the expectation of fans, new reports now reveal that the upcoming Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will not see the return of Daniel Kaluuya who played the role of W’Kabi in the first movie. The latest report comes from Kaluuya's recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes Awards editor, Jacqueline Coley ahead of the release of his next movie, Nope.
MOVIES
Collider

How 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' Perfectly Captures Lemony Snicket's Macabre Aesthetic

The world of Lemony Snicket is a strange one. Over the course of thirteen books he recounts a tale brimming with murder and betrayal, kidnapping and deceit, venomous vipers and lethal leeches. At the center of this ordeal is the most tragic misfortune anyone could suffer, the death of two parents in a horrific house fire that instigates the series of unfortunate events that befall the Baudelaire orphans. And this is all a children’s story, let’s not forget, even despite Snicket’s warnings that no sensible person should want anything to do with it. However, when looking beyond the extravagant presentation of the series that mixes enough dark comedy and witty wordplay to make Wes Anderson jealous, Daniel Handler is able to craft a story perfectly suited for a younger audience. Its themes of transitioning from childhood to adulthood teaches a valuable lesson to its readers, and it’s refreshing to see a children’s series that treats its audience with the maturity they deserve.
TV SERIES
Collider

Why ‘What We Do in The Shadows’ Deserves to Win the Emmy For Best Comedy

The recent Emmy nominations for Best Comedy show a crowded field. Last year’s winner, Ted Lasso, is there. So is the comedy that took the trophy home in 2018, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The dependable Curb Your Enthusiasm is nominated as always. Barry, Abbott Elementary, Hacks, and Only Murders in the Building are all worthy as well, but among these contenders, the overlooked What We Do in the Shadows is arguably the best of the bunch. Nominated once before in 2020 (Schitt’s Creek ruled the TV comedy world that year), the series has constantly been one of the funniest and wackiest shows out there. It’s time for it to be rewarded.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Bridgerton': Regé-Jean Page Gives His Blessing for Simon to be Recast

Sorry, Bridgerton fans, it looks like Regé-Jean Page has left the Duke of Hastings behind him for good. In speaking to Variety at the premiere of his newest film The Gray Man, Page was asked how he would feel, were the Shona Rhimes-produced Regency romance drama to recast the role of Simon. Page said that the team was "free to do as they like," adding that he and Rhimes were both pleased with how Simon's arc wrapped up at the end of the first season.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy