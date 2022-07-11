'The Sea Beast' Featurette Shows the Making of the Epic, Family-Friendly Adventure [Exclusive]

The world of Lemony Snicket is a strange one. Over the course of thirteen books he recounts a tale brimming with murder and betrayal, kidnapping and deceit, venomous vipers and lethal leeches. At the center of this ordeal is the most tragic misfortune anyone could suffer, the death of two parents in a horrific house fire that instigates the series of unfortunate events that befall the Baudelaire orphans. And this is all a children’s story, let’s not forget, even despite Snicket’s warnings that no sensible person should want anything to do with it. However, when looking beyond the extravagant presentation of the series that mixes enough dark comedy and witty wordplay to make Wes Anderson jealous, Daniel Handler is able to craft a story perfectly suited for a younger audience. Its themes of transitioning from childhood to adulthood teaches a valuable lesson to its readers, and it’s refreshing to see a children’s series that treats its audience with the maturity they deserve.

