ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'The Sea Beast' Featurette Shows the Making of the Epic, Family-Friendly Adventure [Exclusive]

By Ryan O'Rourke
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Netflix's animated sea-farer The Sea Beast now out on Netflix and audiences generally loving it, Collider can exclusively unveil a new featurette about the making of the epic adventure film. Starring beloved actor Karl Urban as the veteran monster hunter Jacob Holland and rising star Zaris-Angel Hator as the stowaway...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

How to Watch ‘The Gray Man’: Is the Ryan Gosling Action Thriller on Streaming or in Theaters?

When it’s Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans pitted against each other in a kill or be killed situation, you know that there’s no way you can miss that movie. Netflix’s latest action thriller, The Gray Man, featuring these two stars, is billed as the most expensive movie the streaming service ever made, and it’ll join the new lineup of new films like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Day Shift, and more coming this 2022 on the network.
MOVIES
Collider

How 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' Perfectly Captures Lemony Snicket's Macabre Aesthetic

The world of Lemony Snicket is a strange one. Over the course of thirteen books he recounts a tale brimming with murder and betrayal, kidnapping and deceit, venomous vipers and lethal leeches. At the center of this ordeal is the most tragic misfortune anyone could suffer, the death of two parents in a horrific house fire that instigates the series of unfortunate events that befall the Baudelaire orphans. And this is all a children’s story, let’s not forget, even despite Snicket’s warnings that no sensible person should want anything to do with it. However, when looking beyond the extravagant presentation of the series that mixes enough dark comedy and witty wordplay to make Wes Anderson jealous, Daniel Handler is able to craft a story perfectly suited for a younger audience. Its themes of transitioning from childhood to adulthood teaches a valuable lesson to its readers, and it’s refreshing to see a children’s series that treats its audience with the maturity they deserve.
TV SERIES
Collider

9 Movies To Stream If You Loved Adam Sandler's 'Hustle'

Pretty much everybody is familiar with Adam Sandler's comedy brand. He is one of the most successful comedic actors in history. He has a goofy comedic style that appeals to general audiences of all ages. In recent years, Sandler has surprised audiences with ambitious dramatic roles, showing the world that...
MOVIES
Collider

'Top Gun: Maverick' Sinks 'Titanic's Record as Highest Domestic-Grossing Film in Paramount's History

Top Gun: Maverick has officially soared past not only the rest of its box office competition, but the rest of its competition at Paramount Pictures across the studio’s entire 110-year history. Paramount has just announced that the high-flying sequel to 1986’s Top Gun is officially their number one top domestic grossing film of all time, bringing in $601.9 million at the domestic box office and surpassing one of the most iconic films of all time: Titanic.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Williams
Person
Karl Urban
Person
Jared Harris
Person
Dan Stevens
Person
Kathy Burke
Collider

How to Watch 'Resident Evil': When and Where Is the Series Streaming Online?

Anybody who calls themselves a fan of horror video games has more than likely heard the words Resident Evil. When the first game hit consoles all the way back in 1996, game enthusiasts everywhere picked up almost immediately that this soon-to-be prolific series was the making of something else entirely. A tense, claustrophobic survival experience where the player must use their resources wisely to escape a contained environment that has been overrun with zombies and other monstrous creations. Years later, the series is still going strong to this very day, with the most recent entry, Resident Evil: VIllage, receiving rave reviews and a warm welcome from the dedicated community.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Uncoupled' Trailer Throws Neil Patrick Harris Back Into the Dating World in His Mid-40s

In the TV world, we’ve moved way past coming out stories and the “bury the gays” trope, which means the LGBTQIA+ community can finally enjoy some movies and series that aren’t horribly sad. This is the case with Uncoupled, a new comedy series starring Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother) as a man in his mid-40s that suddenly finds himself alone again after the end of a 17-year relationship. Back into the bachelor life of New York City, he’ll have to learn how to be single after almost two decades out of the dating world.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Where the Crawdads Sing': Is the Daisy Edgar-Jones Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

The murder-mystery Where the Crawdads Sing is set to hit theaters this summer, and fans of the book the film is based on are eagerly awaiting getting to see this story brought to life on the big screen. Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) stars as Catherine "Kya" Clark, a young girl who grew up alone in the marshes of North Carolina after being abandoned by her family. Kya teaches herself to survive and makes a home for herself amongst the creatures of the marsh. The people in the nearby town of Barkley Cove shun Kya due to her wild upbringing and nickname her “The Marsh Girl”.
MOVIES
Collider

'Get Away If You Can' Trailer Showcases Ed Harris' Powerhouse Acting Chops

It wouldn't be fair to say that Ed Harris has gone anywhere. Certainly, the actor is a striking menace on HBO's Westworld, and he can currently be seen as a stern authoritarian figure in Top Gun: Maverick. But it feels increasingly rare to see a role that lets the four-time Oscar-nominated Apollo 13 actor shine as he does in the trailer for Get Away If You Can, an oceanside thriller that also stars Terrence Martin and Dominque Braun, who also split writing, producing, and directing duties.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beasts#Epic#Featurette#Adventure#Sea Shanties
Deadline

William “Poogie” Hart Dies: Lead Singer Of Hit-Making ’70s Group The Delfonics Was 77

William Hart, the lead singer of the hit-making Philly Soul group the Delfonics, died Thursday at a Philadelphia hospital following complications from surgery. He was 77. Hart, known to friends and fans as Poogie, was a founding member and chief songwriter of the group, and had one of the purest falsettos in the Philadelphia-based soul music of the late 1960s and ’70s. His aching, heartfelt tones were demonstrated on the group’s classic hits “La-La Means I Love You” (1968) and, perhaps most enduringly, the Grammy-winning “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time” (released in 1969, a hit in 1970).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Collider

Netflix's ‘Persuasion’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Jane Austen Adaptation?

Film and television adaptations of Jane Austen’s novels have never been out of production, and it’s easy to see why. Guaranteed to entertain are her strong, forward-thinking female protagonists and well-considered characters, always paired with a tense and engaging meet-cute, as well as the dominating familial obligations and class expectations ever getting in the way. Persuasion, the most recent of Austen’s work to be given adapted is focused on a family with dwindling wealth, a lack of a sufficient long-term solution to their situation, and meddling family members whose behaviors come in between a wholesome young love.
TV SERIES
Collider

Why ‘What We Do in The Shadows’ Deserves to Win the Emmy For Best Comedy

The recent Emmy nominations for Best Comedy show a crowded field. Last year’s winner, Ted Lasso, is there. So is the comedy that took the trophy home in 2018, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The dependable Curb Your Enthusiasm is nominated as always. Barry, Abbott Elementary, Hacks, and Only Murders in the Building are all worthy as well, but among these contenders, the overlooked What We Do in the Shadows is arguably the best of the bunch. Nominated once before in 2020 (Schitt’s Creek ruled the TV comedy world that year), the series has constantly been one of the funniest and wackiest shows out there. It’s time for it to be rewarded.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
Collider

'Samaritan': Sylvester Stallone Action Thriller Receives New Poster & Images

Our favorite action hero is back. Sylvester Stallone stars in the new action-thriller Samaritan from Amazon Prime coming this August. In a press release, the streamer released a new poster and first-look images of the upcoming film. The plot for Samaritan is revealed through the eyes of thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary...
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris': Is the Period Comedy Drama Streaming or in Theaters?

The story of Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris is a familiar one that has been told many times, but somehow it manages to retain freshness each time a new iteration is served to movie lovers. The summer movie is based upon Paul Gallico’s 1958 bestseller novel of the same title, Mrs. ‘Arris Goes to Paris which is the first of what became a beloved novel series of four books with each chronicling Mrs. Arris’ adventurous sojourn to a different place – Paris, New York, Parliament, and Moscow. The first adaptation of the novel came as a Studio One TV series released in the same year the book was published. A West German TV film followed before Angela Lansbury’s 1992 TV movie version with Lansbury doubling as the lead and co-producer and her son Anthony Shaw serving as the director.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Collider

How Does the ‘Ms. Marvel' Season Finale Connect to Captain Marvel?

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the season of Ms. Marvel.There was never really a question of if Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) would be connected to the MCU’s version of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and her journey to become Ms. Marvel, but rather how and when their stories would collide. Before the first season of Ms. Marvel even premiered on Disney+, Kamala’s inclusion in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels was announced, and in the comics, the character is a massive Carol superfan. While Season 1 focused most of its six-episode runtime on Kamala’s story (and rightfully so), the series still managed to give us some important connections to our favorite cosmic-powered Avenger.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Munsters' Trailer Puts a Vibrant Spin on the Classic Series

After 56 years, they’re finally back. Today, Rob Zombie has unveiled the first official trailer for his reimagining of The Munsters. It’s been a long time since any laughs were heard inside 1313 Mockingbird Lane, but now we’re about to get our fill as the friendly family of recognizable monsters are back and with their friends and community members in tow.
MOVIES
Collider

Martin Lawrence Confirms 'Bad Boys 4' Is Still Moving Forward With Will Smith Attached

In the wake of the controversies surrounding his co-star in the Bad Boys franchise, Martin Lawrence has sounded out a positive note regarding the future of the franchise’s next installment, Bad Boys 4. After two previous outings as Miami Police detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey, Lawrence and co-star Will Smith teamed up in 2020 for the third installment of the action-comedy franchise.
MOVIES
Collider

How 'Ghostwatch' Fooled an Entire Nation

Ghostwatch was a 90-minute TV special presented as a piece of live television that aired on the BBC on Halloween night in 1992, and despite the fact that there were some pre-credits, many viewers were fooled into believing it was real. The premise saw a ghost investigation spiral out of control with increasingly terrifying results. No one could have prepared for the impact it would go on to have on British audiences, least of all writer Stephen Volk. When he first concocted the idea for Ghostwatch, it was intended to be a six-part series.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Bridgerton': Regé-Jean Page Gives His Blessing for Simon to be Recast

Sorry, Bridgerton fans, it looks like Regé-Jean Page has left the Duke of Hastings behind him for good. In speaking to Variety at the premiere of his newest film The Gray Man, Page was asked how he would feel, were the Shona Rhimes-produced Regency romance drama to recast the role of Simon. Page said that the team was "free to do as they like," adding that he and Rhimes were both pleased with how Simon's arc wrapped up at the end of the first season.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy