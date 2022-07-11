ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

A Powerful, Hidden Sign That Inflation is About to Ease

By Alex Kantrowitz
Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is syndicated from the Substack newsletter Big Technology; subscribe for free here. In May 2021, a shipping source told me to expect inflation. His cost to ship containers from China to the U.S. had jumped from $2,000 pre-pandemic to $20,000. So companies selling imported goods — from clothing to...

observer.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

JPMorgan CEO Dimon sums up U.S. economy in one paragraph — and it sounds bad

On the one hand, Dimon said the U.S. "economy continues to grow and both the job market and consumer spending, and their ability to spend, remain healthy." "But geopolitical tension, high inflation, waning consumer confidence, the uncertainty about how high rates have to go and the never-before-seen quantitative tightening and their effects on global liquidity ... are very likely to have negative consequences on the global economy sometime down the road," he warned.
BUSINESS
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Price Stability#Stimulus#Big Technology#The Federal Reserve#Fed
Observer

A Conservative-themed ETF Named “God Bless America” Is Coming to Wall Street

Exchange-traded fund (ETF) managers are jumping on the counter trend of politically oriented funds in a world abuzz with advocacy for ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing. In recent years, there have been ETFs traded under polarizing ticker symbols like “MAGA,” “GOP” and “DEMZ.” The latest to the game is called “YALL.”
MARKETS
The Associated Press

G20 finance meetings in Bali overshadowed by war in Ukraine

BANGKOK (AP) — Financial leaders of the Group of 20 richest and biggest economies have wrapped up meetings on the Indonesian resort island of Bali without a final joint communique after talks were overshadowed by divisions over the war in Ukraine. As G-20 host this year, Indonesia has sought to bridge divisions between G-20 members over Russia’s invasion, but enmity over the conflict was evident even as the finance ministers and central bank chiefs appeared to concur on the urgency of global economic challenges, including decades-high inflation and food insecurity, which has been worsened by the war. Asked why there was no joint statement or communique from the meeting, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said that all involved agreed the meeting took place “under a very challenging and difficult situation because of the geopolitical tensions.” She said delegates had “expressed sympathy that Indonesia has to manage this situation.”
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China

Comments / 0

Community Policy